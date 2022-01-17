comscore Tecno Pova Neo to launch in India on January 20: Expected specs, pricing
Tecno Pova Neo with MediaTek Helio G25 processor to launch on January 20

Tecno Pova Neo 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant is expected to be priced at around Rs 14,000 in India.

Tecno Pova Neo has been confirmed to launch in India on January 20. Tecno announced the launch date in a teaser shared on Twitter on Friday. The company has not shared any details about the smartphone, however, it has already debuted in Nigeria recently. The India variant is expected to come with the same specs as the variant launched in Nigeria. Going by that variant, highlights of Tecno Pova Neo will include a 120Hz refresh rate display, a MediTek Heio G25 chipset, 4GB RAM and a 6,000 mAh battery.

Tecno Pova Neo will be the successor of Tecno Pova 2 that was launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs 10,999.

Tecno Pova Neo expected specifications

Going by the variant launched in Nigeria, Tecno Pova Neo features a 6.8-inch HD+ display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and 720×1,640 pixel resolution. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, and offer 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It runs on  Android 11 with HiOS 7.6 on top.

Tecno Pova Neo features a dual rear camera setup at the back that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone comes with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with dual flash. The handset also sports a fingerprint scanner.

In terms of battery, the smartphone is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. According to the company, Tecno Pova Neo can offer up to 14 hours of music playback, up to 20 hours of video playback time and up to 40 hours of calling time.

Tecno Pova Neo expected pricing

As for pricing, the smartphone was launched at NGN 75,100 (approx Rs 13,800) in Nigeria. It was launched in one 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant only. It is expected to be priced at around Rs 14,000 in India.

  • Published Date: January 17, 2022 10:56 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 17, 2022 11:16 AM IST

