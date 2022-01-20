comscore Tecno Pova Neo Launched in India: Specifications, Price, Features and more
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Tecno launches a Poco M3 rival in India with price starting at Rs 12,999
News

Tecno launches a Poco M3 rival in India with price starting at Rs 12,999

Mobiles

The Tecno Pova Neo starts at a price of Rs 12,999 for the sole 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage model. With the new Tecno Pova Neo, the company wants to take on the likes of phones like Poco M3 and Realme Narzo 30.

Tecno-Pova-Neo

Tecno Pova Neo has been launched in India earlier on Thursday. The smartphone unveils following the launch of the Tecno Pop 5 Pro on Wednesday. The Tecno Pova Neo starts at a price of Rs 12,999 for the sole 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage model. Also Read - Tecno Pop 5 Pro with 6000mAh battery launched in India with price under Rs 9,000

To recall, the smartphone was first launched in Nigeria last month at NGN 75,100 (roughly Rs. 13,600) for a 4GB + 64GB variant. In India, the Tecno Pova Neo comes in three colour options including — Geek Blue, Obsidian Black, and Power Black. Also Read - Tecno Camon 18 with a 48-megapixel selfie camera launched at Rs 14,999

It will be available for purchase via retail stores starting January 22, 2022. As a part of the launch offer, the company is offering the Tecno Pova Neo bundled with Tecno earbuds worth Rs 1499. Also Read - Samsung unveils an “human-eye-like” ISOCELL GWB image sensor in partnership with China’s Tecno

With the new Tecno Pova Neo, the company wants to take on the likes of phones like Poco M3 and Realme Narzo 30.

Tecno Pova Neo specifications

Some of the interesting features about the newly launched smartphone are – 5GB virtual expandable RAM support, a 6000mAh battery, dual selfie shooter, and more.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Tecno Pova Neo comes packed with a 6.8-inch HD+ DotNotch Display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio and screen resolution of 720×1,640 pixels. It runs on Android 11 with HiOS 7.6 on top.

The smartphone comes with support for dual SIM and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and expandable RAM support using the company’s proprietary MemFusion feature. It comes packed with 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage with support for expandable storage via microSD card.

In terms of camera specifications, the Tecno Pova Neo consists of a dual rear camera setup including a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 lens and a quad LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the phone includes an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/1.8 lens and dual LED flash.

The smartphone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging support. Tecno claims that it delivers up to 43 hours of talk time or up to 55 days of standby time on a single charge.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 20, 2022 4:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Your next gaming laptop, PC will be more expensive to buy: Here's why
Gaming
Your next gaming laptop, PC will be more expensive to buy: Here's why
Tecno launches a Poco M3 rival in India with price starting at Rs 12,999

Mobiles

Tecno launches a Poco M3 rival in India with price starting at Rs 12,999

Vivo Y55 5G revealed to launch in India in January 2022: Check specifications, price, features

Mobiles

Vivo Y55 5G revealed to launch in India in January 2022: Check specifications, price, features

Xiaomi teases Android 12-based MIUI 13 global launch

News

Xiaomi teases Android 12-based MIUI 13 global launch

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on OnePlus, Realme, Redmi smartphones

Deals

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on OnePlus, Realme, Redmi smartphones

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo Y55 5G revealed to launch in India in January 2022: Check specifications, price, features

Xiaomi teases Android 12-based MIUI 13 global launch

Red Cross hack: Here s what we know about the cyber attack

Moto Tab G70 LTE Launched in India

Realme 9i launched with Massive 5000mAh Battery

Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones

Meet India s first couple set to marry in the metaverse

Explained: Air India cancels flights to the US over 5G concerns, but why?

Here are our initial thoughts about OnePlus 9RT

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tecno launches a Poco M3 rival in India with price starting at Rs 12,999

Mobiles

Tecno launches a Poco M3 rival in India with price starting at Rs 12,999
Tecno Pop 5 Pro with 6000mAh battery launched in India with price under Rs 9,000

Mobiles

Tecno Pop 5 Pro with 6000mAh battery launched in India with price under Rs 9,000
Tecno Pova Neo to launch in India on January 20: Expected specs, pricing

Mobiles

Tecno Pova Neo to launch in India on January 20: Expected specs, pricing
Tecno Spark 8 Pro launched in India: Check price in India, specs, and other details

Mobiles

Tecno Spark 8 Pro launched in India: Check price in India, specs, and other details
Tecno Spark 8 Pro to launch on December 29: Live stream details, expected price, specifications

Mobiles

Tecno Spark 8 Pro to launch on December 29: Live stream details, expected price, specifications

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में पहली बार दूल्हा-दुल्हन 3D Avatar में करेंगे Metaverse Wedding, जानिए एक्सक्लूसिव बातचीत में दूल्हे ने हमसे क्या कहा...

Free Fire Reward Today (20 January): आज फ्री में ऐसे पाएं ग्लू वॉल और वाउचर के साथ कई धमाल रिवॉर्ड

Free Fire Republic Day Event 2022 - गेम में आ रहा नया इवेंट, वाउचर और इंडिया फेस पेंट समेत मिलेंगे कई रिवॉर्ड

6000mAh बैटरी और 11GB RAM के साथ Tecno ने लॉन्च किया सस्ता स्मार्टफोन

OnePlus ला रहा बजट रेंज में नया OnePlus Nord, कीमत होगी 20000 रुपये से कम

Latest Videos

How to Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones | BGR Tutorial | BGR India

Features

How to Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones | BGR Tutorial | BGR India
Moto Tab G70 Launched | Comes with Massive 7700mAh Battery | Know its Price and Features | BGR India

News

Moto Tab G70 Launched | Comes with Massive 7700mAh Battery | Know its Price and Features | BGR India
Realme 9i launched with Massive 5000mAh Battery | Know its Price and other Features | BGR India

News

Realme 9i launched with Massive 5000mAh Battery | Know its Price and other Features | BGR India
Xiaomi 11T Pro Launched With 120W Charging | India Price Starts at Rs 39,999

News

Xiaomi 11T Pro Launched With 120W Charging | India Price Starts at Rs 39,999

News

Vivo Y55 5G revealed to launch in India in January 2022: Check specifications, price, features
Mobiles
Vivo Y55 5G revealed to launch in India in January 2022: Check specifications, price, features
Xiaomi teases Android 12-based MIUI 13 global launch

News

Xiaomi teases Android 12-based MIUI 13 global launch
Red Cross hack: Here s what we know about the cyber attack

News

Red Cross hack: Here s what we know about the cyber attack
Moto Tab G70 LTE Launched in India

News

Moto Tab G70 LTE Launched in India
Realme 9i launched with Massive 5000mAh Battery

News

Realme 9i launched with Massive 5000mAh Battery

new arrivals in india

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers