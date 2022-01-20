Tecno Pova Neo has been launched in India earlier on Thursday. The smartphone unveils following the launch of the Tecno Pop 5 Pro on Wednesday. The Tecno Pova Neo starts at a price of Rs 12,999 for the sole 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage model. Also Read - Tecno Pop 5 Pro with 6000mAh battery launched in India with price under Rs 9,000

To recall, the smartphone was first launched in Nigeria last month at NGN 75,100 (roughly Rs. 13,600) for a 4GB + 64GB variant. In India, the Tecno Pova Neo comes in three colour options including — Geek Blue, Obsidian Black, and Power Black. Also Read - Tecno Camon 18 with a 48-megapixel selfie camera launched at Rs 14,999

It will be available for purchase via retail stores starting January 22, 2022. As a part of the launch offer, the company is offering the Tecno Pova Neo bundled with Tecno earbuds worth Rs 1499. Also Read - Samsung unveils an “human-eye-like” ISOCELL GWB image sensor in partnership with China’s Tecno

With the new Tecno Pova Neo, the company wants to take on the likes of phones like Poco M3 and Realme Narzo 30.

Tecno Pova Neo specifications

Some of the interesting features about the newly launched smartphone are – 5GB virtual expandable RAM support, a 6000mAh battery, dual selfie shooter, and more.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Tecno Pova Neo comes packed with a 6.8-inch HD+ DotNotch Display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio and screen resolution of 720×1,640 pixels. It runs on Android 11 with HiOS 7.6 on top.

The smartphone comes with support for dual SIM and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and expandable RAM support using the company’s proprietary MemFusion feature. It comes packed with 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage with support for expandable storage via microSD card.

In terms of camera specifications, the Tecno Pova Neo consists of a dual rear camera setup including a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 lens and a quad LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the phone includes an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/1.8 lens and dual LED flash.

The smartphone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging support. Tecno claims that it delivers up to 43 hours of talk time or up to 55 days of standby time on a single charge.