Tecno Spark 7 to launch on April 9, key features revealed

Tecno via Twitter has announced that it will be launching its Tecno Spark 7 smartphone on April 9 in India. A microsite for the same has also been made live on Amazon, where key features of the device have been listed along with promotional images and a button to register interest. Also Read - Top 64MP camera smartphones under Rs 15,000: Realme 7, Poco X2, Redmi Note 9 Pro

The Amazon teaser page reveals that the device will be backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery, which has a claimed standby time of up to 41 days. It has not been revealed if the device will feature fast charging or not. Also Read - Tecno Camon 16 Premier with 48MP dual front cameras launched in India

The device will come with a dual camera setup on the back along with a capacitive fingerprint sensor. On the front, it will feature a waterdrop style notched display to accommodate the front camera. The teaser page does not reveal the specifications for the camera sensors, but does detail that the cameras will come with features like Time-lapse Videos, Video Bokeh and Slo-Mo video recording.

Get ready to capture your SWAG with SPARK 7! ⚡🔥 Front or back, take ultimate shots with our Swagger camera! 🌟📸 Launching on 9th April! Know more: https://t.co/Q4azZDGLOY #TECNO #TECNOMOBILEINDIA #SPARK7 #SWAGUP pic.twitter.com/uEzq4kbjEk — TecnoMobileInd (@TecnoMobileInd) April 4, 2021

The front camera module is also backed by two physical LED flashes, embedded into the top bezel of the smartphone.

Promotional images displayed on the microsite also reveal that the device will be made available in Green and Blue colour options. According to an earlier report by GSMArena, the company will also launch a Black colour option in the country.

Apart from this, the company has not revealed much about the upcoming device and we will have to wait for its launch on April 9.