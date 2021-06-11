comscore Tecno Spark 7T with 48MP dual cameras launched at Rs 7,999 in India
Tecno Spark 7T with 48MP dual cameras launched at Rs 7,999 in India

Tecno Spark 7T is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Tecno Spark 7T budget smartphone has been launched in India. Key features of the device include a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, a 6,000mAh battery and a 48-megapixel dual camera setup on the back. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the new budget smartphone. Also Read - Android 12 beta 2 rolling out: New privacy features, tweaked design and more

Tecno Spark 7T: Price in India

Tecno Spark 7T is priced at Rs 8,999 for the sole 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. As a launch offer, the device will be made available at Rs 7,999 for the first day of sale. It will be made available starting June 15 via Amazon and will be offered in three colour options: Magnet Black, Jewel Blue and Nebula Orange. Also Read - Tecno Pova 2 with 7,000mAh battery launched: Price, specs

Tecno Spark 7T: Specifications

Tecno Spark 7T sports a 6.52-inch HD+ Dot Notch IPS display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. The display has a claimed peak brightness of 480 nits and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. Also Read - Tecno launches doorstep delivery of its smartphones amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

The device runs Google‘s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own HiOS 7.6 on top. All of this is backed by a 6,000mAh battery, which the company claims can prove users with a standby time of upto 36 days and 41 hours of calling time.

For security, the device features a fingerprint sensor on the back and facial recognition via the front camera. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth v5, OTG support and more.

Tecno Spark 7T features a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The company has not revealed the specifications of the secondary sensor. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.

  Published Date: June 11, 2021 8:14 PM IST

Best Sellers