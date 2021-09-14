comscore Tecno Spark 8 with 64GB storage launched at Rs 7,999 in India: Take a look at its features
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Tecno Spark 8 with 64GB storage launched at Rs 7,999 in India: Take a look at its features
News

Tecno Spark 8 with 64GB storage launched at Rs 7,999 in India: Take a look at its features

Mobiles

Tecno Spark 8 has been launched in India priced at Rs 7,999. Here's a look at everything you need to know about the phone and its specifications.

tecno_spark_8

Tecno has launched its latest affordable smartphone, dubbed Tecno Spark 8 in India. The device is a successor to the Tecno Spark 7, which was launched earlier this year in regular Android and Android Go models. Here we will be taking a look at everything that the new Tecno Spark 8 has to offer, and how it is better compared to its predecessor. Also Read - Top funky-looking smartphones on a budget in September 2021

Tecno Spark 8: Price in India

Tecno Spark 8 is priced at Rs 7,999 for the sole 2GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The device will be made available on sale starting September 15 via offline retail stores. The device will be made available in Atlantic Blue, Iris Purple, and Turquoise Cyan colour options. Also Read - Top entry-level smartphones to go for in September 2021

Tecno Spark 8: Specifications

Tecno Spark 8 sports a 6.52-inch HD+ Dot Notch display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A25 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. Also Read - Redmi 10 Prime India launch on September 3: Expected price, specs and everything you need to know

The device runs Google’s Android 11 (Go edition) operating system with the company’s own HiOS v7.6 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. For security purposes, the device features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes with support for face recognition using the front camera module.

The device comes with a dual camera setup, which consists of a 16-megapixel primary sensor along with an unspecified AI camera lens. At the front, the device features an 8-megapixel sensor for taking selfies. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: September 14, 2021 4:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Tecno Spark 8 with 64GB storage launched at Rs 7,999 in India: Take a look at its features
Mobiles
Tecno Spark 8 with 64GB storage launched at Rs 7,999 in India: Take a look at its features
Apple Event 2021 LIVE UPDATES: iPhone 13 series, Watch Series 7, AirPods 3 launch today

News

Apple Event 2021 LIVE UPDATES: iPhone 13 series, Watch Series 7, AirPods 3 launch today

Deal of the Day: Oppo Reno 6 available with up to Rs 4,000 instant discount, check new price

Photo Gallery

Deal of the Day: Oppo Reno 6 available with up to Rs 4,000 instant discount, check new price

Deal of the Day: Oppo Reno 6 available with up to Rs 4,000 instant discount, check new price

Photo Gallery

Deal of the Day: Oppo Reno 6 available with up to Rs 4,000 instant discount, check new price

Apple Watch Series 7 release details leak ahead of launch tonight: Design, display, variants, price and more

Features

Apple Watch Series 7 release details leak ahead of launch tonight: Design, display, variants, price and more

OnePlus 9RT expected launch date is now out

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT expected launch date is now out

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Tecno Spark 8 with 64GB storage launched at Rs 7,999 in India: Take a look at its features

Apple Event 2021 LIVE UPDATES: iPhone 13 series, Watch Series 7, AirPods 3 launch today

Apple Watch Series 7 release details leak ahead of launch tonight: Design, display, variants, price and more

Apple iPhone 13 launch event tonight: How to watch livestream, what to expect

Apple releases iOS 14.8 and it's the update you should download

Apple Watch Series 7 release details leak ahead of launch tonight: Design, display, variants, price and more

iPhone 13 launching today with better battery, smaller notch, and more: What could be the price?

Apple Event 2021: iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, other expected announcements

Top 5 Gaming Phones Under Rs 35,000

List Of 5 Unique Smartphones You Can Buy In September 2021 !

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tecno Spark 8 with 64GB storage launched at Rs 7,999 in India: Take a look at its features

Mobiles

Tecno Spark 8 with 64GB storage launched at Rs 7,999 in India: Take a look at its features
Redmi 10 Prime India launch on September 3: Expected price, specs and everything you need to know

Features

Redmi 10 Prime India launch on September 3: Expected price, specs and everything you need to know
Tecno Pova 2 budget phone launched with massive 7000mAh battery

Mobiles

Tecno Pova 2 budget phone launched with massive 7000mAh battery
Tecno Camon 17 Pro with 48MP selfie camera launched, Camon 17 tags along

News

Tecno Camon 17 Pro with 48MP selfie camera launched, Camon 17 tags along
7000mAh battery phone Tecno Pova 2 teased, India launch soon: Check full details

News

7000mAh battery phone Tecno Pova 2 teased, India launch soon: Check full details

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo X70 Pro Plus जल्द होगा भारत में लॉन्च, लीक हुई खास जानकारी

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G जल्द होगा भारत में लॉन्च, Amazon पर हुआ लिस्ट

Battlegrounds Mobile India M3 Season में मिलते हैं कई धांसू RP रिवॉर्ड, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

BGMI 1.6 Update Patch Notes में मिलेंगे कई धांसू फीचर्स, जानिए पूरी डिटेल

Free Fire Redeem Code से आज फ्री में पाएं Fury Senior Bundle, तुरंत ऐसे करें रिडीम

Latest Videos

Mi 11X, Oppo Reno 6 And More : Top Gaming Phones Under Rs 35,000

Features

Mi 11X, Oppo Reno 6 And More : Top Gaming Phones Under Rs 35,000
Poco, Motorola, Samsung : List Of 5 Unique Smartphones You Can Buy In September 2021 !

Features

Poco, Motorola, Samsung : List Of 5 Unique Smartphones You Can Buy In September 2021 !
Top Podcast Apps For Android : Take A Look !

Features

Top Podcast Apps For Android : Take A Look !
WhatsApp Trick : Want To Disable WhatsApp Message Preview From Notification Bar ? Here's What You Need To Do

Features

WhatsApp Trick : Want To Disable WhatsApp Message Preview From Notification Bar ? Here's What You Need To Do

News

Tecno Spark 8 with 64GB storage launched at Rs 7,999 in India: Take a look at its features
Mobiles
Tecno Spark 8 with 64GB storage launched at Rs 7,999 in India: Take a look at its features
Apple Event 2021 LIVE UPDATES: iPhone 13 series, Watch Series 7, AirPods 3 launch today

News

Apple Event 2021 LIVE UPDATES: iPhone 13 series, Watch Series 7, AirPods 3 launch today
Apple Watch Series 7 release details leak ahead of launch tonight: Design, display, variants, price and more

Features

Apple Watch Series 7 release details leak ahead of launch tonight: Design, display, variants, price and more
Apple iPhone 13 launch event tonight: How to watch livestream, what to expect

News

Apple iPhone 13 launch event tonight: How to watch livestream, what to expect
Apple releases iOS 14.8 and it's the update you should download

News

Apple releases iOS 14.8 and it's the update you should download

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers