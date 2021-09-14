Tecno Spark 8 with 64GB storage launched at Rs 7,999 in India: Take a look at its features

Tecno has launched its latest affordable smartphone, dubbed Tecno Spark 8 in India. The device is a successor to the Tecno Spark 7, which was launched earlier this year in regular Android and Android Go models. Here we will be taking a look at everything that the new Tecno Spark 8 has to offer, and how it is better compared to its predecessor. Also Read - Top funky-looking smartphones on a budget in September 2021

Tecno Spark 8: Price in India

Tecno Spark 8 is priced at Rs 7,999 for the sole 2GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The device will be made available on sale starting September 15 via offline retail stores. The device will be made available in Atlantic Blue, Iris Purple, and Turquoise Cyan colour options.

Tecno Spark 8: Specifications

Tecno Spark 8 sports a 6.52-inch HD+ Dot Notch display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A25 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

The device runs Google’s Android 11 (Go edition) operating system with the company’s own HiOS v7.6 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. For security purposes, the device features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes with support for face recognition using the front camera module.

The device comes with a dual camera setup, which consists of a 16-megapixel primary sensor along with an unspecified AI camera lens. At the front, the device features an 8-megapixel sensor for taking selfies. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.