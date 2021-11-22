Tecno Spark 8 Pro powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC launched: Price, specifications

Transsion Holdings owned Tecno just launched a new mid-range smartphone, dubbed Tecno Spark 8 Pro in Bangladesh. The device is an upgraded version of the Tecno Spark 8, which was launched in September earlier this year. Key features of the device include the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, 33W fast charging and more. Also Read - Joker Malware is back! Delete these 15 Android apps from your phone immediately

Tecno Spark 8 Pro: Price

Tecno Spark 8 Pro is priced at Taka 16,990 (approximately Rs 14,700) for the sole 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The device is currently available for purchase via the company’s official website in Interstellar Black and Komodo Island colour options. The company has not revealed if and when the device will be launched in other international markets including India. Also Read - Check if your Facebook, Instagram or Gmail password has been exposed in a data leak

To recall, Tecno Spark 8 base 2GB RAM/64GB storage variant was launched in India back in September priced at Rs 7,999. Also Read - Best Ebook corners where you can read your favourite book for free

Tecno Spark 8 Pro: Specifications

Tecno Spark 8 Pro sports a 6.8-inch full HD+ dot notch display with a resolution of 2460×1080 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with the Arm Mali-G52 GPU. The device comes with 6GB of RAM along with 64GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own HiOS v7.6 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth v5, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm headphone port, and a Micro-USB port. For security, the device comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition via the front camera.

Tecno Spark 8 Pro sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, paired with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and a tertiary AI lens. The rear camera also features a dual-LED flash. At the front, the device comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera paired with a dual-LED flash.