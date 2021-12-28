comscore Tecno Spark 8 Pro to launch on December 29: Live stream details, expected price, specifications
Tecno Spark 8 Pro set to launch on December 29: Check expected price, specification

The upcoming Tecno spark 8 pro will come with an HD display, MediaTek Helio G85 processor, and a triple rear camera setup, which will have a primary sensor of 48 megapixels. Talking about the phone's battery, it has a 5000mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging.

Tecno will be launching new phones in India very soon. Earlier this month, the company introduced a new variant of the Tecno Spark 8T, and last week it launched the Camon 18 handset. The tech giant has now announced the launch of two new smartphones in India: Tecno Spark 8 Pro and Tecno POVA Neo. Also Read - Tecno Spark 8 Pro powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC launched: Price, specifications

Launch date

The company will launch TECNO Spark 8 Pro in the Indian market on December 29. Users will get the 48-megapixel camera on this phone. Additionally, the smartphone will be equipped with a 5000 mAh battery, HD screen, and MediaTek processor. Also Read - Tecno Spark 8 with 3 GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G25 launched: Pricing, specifications

Price

The landing page of the Tecno Spark 8 Pro phone has gone live on Amazon India. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model is available at BDT 16,990 (about Rs 14,700) in Bangladesh. The same model can retail for around Rs 15,000 in India. However, so far, no official information has been revealed about the pricing in India. Also Read - Phones launched in India last week: iPhone 13 series, Tecno Spark 8, Infinix Hot 11, Realme C25Y, more

Specifications

The upcoming Tecno smartphone will come with an HD display, MediaTek Helio G85 processor, and a triple rear camera setup with a primary sensor of 48 megapixels. Talking about the phone’s battery, it has a 5000mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging.

The smartphone’s camera configuration sports an 8-megapixel front camera with dual front flash and a triple camera unit with quad-LED flash, which is 48-megapixels, 2-megapixels an Al lens. An 8-megapixel selfie and video-calling camera have been given for the front panel.

For security, it has a side-facing fingerprint scanner. This smartphone will come with a USB Type-C charging port. It has a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone is powered by Android 11 OS, with HiOS v7.6 on top.

TECNO recently launched TECNO Spark 8 with a 6.56-inch display, a dual rear camera setup, MediaTek Helio G25 processor, and 2 GB RAM. In addition, the smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with a backup of 65 days in standby mode on a single charge.

Published Date: December 28, 2021 9:11 AM IST
  • Published Date: December 28, 2021 9:11 AM IST

