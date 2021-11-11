Tecno Spark 8 made its debut in India in September this year at a starting price of Rs 7,999. The company has now launched a 3 GB RAM variant in India. Additionally, the smartphone also comes in a 2 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant. Apart from the RAM and storage option, the new Tecno Spark 8 also comes with a new MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, bigger display and even thinner form factor. Also Read - Phones launched in India last week: iPhone 13 series, Tecno Spark 8, Infinix Hot 11, Realme C25Y, more

Tecno Spark 8 pricing, availability

The new Tecno Spark 8 with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage is priced at Rs 9,299 in India. It will be available in Atlantic Blue, Iris Purple, and Turquoise Cyan colour variants. The already existing 2 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant was launched at Rs 7,999.

Your path to achieve your Bade Sapne is now faster and smoother. Presenting Spark 8 with AI-enhanced 16MP rear Camera, 3+32GB big storage, massive 5000 mAh long-lasting battery & more, only at 9299. Now available at your nearest retail stores! #TECNO #Spark8 #BadeSapnoKaSpark pic.twitter.com/9ZK2DLVO9z — TecnoMobileInd (@TecnoMobileInd) November 10, 2021

Tecno Spark 8 specifications

Tecno Spark 8 features a 6.56-inch HD+ Dot Notch display that offers 720×1,612 pixel resolution and a 20.15:9 aspect ratio. The previous model was powered by MediaTek Helio A25 chipset whereas the new 3 GB RAM variant is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 gaming processor. The new model comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card. The smartphone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In terms of camera, the new variant features a dual rear camera setup that houses a 16-megapixel primary lens and an AI lens. The camera comes with features like AI Beauty, Smile Shot, AI Portrait, HDR, AR Shot, Filters, Time-lapse, Panorama, and Slow Motion. For selfies, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel front camera. The front camera is paired with a dual-LED Flash for better images.

As for the battery, Tecno Spark 8 3 GB RAM variant is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery just like the 2 GB RAM variant.