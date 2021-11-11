comscore Tecno Spark 8 gets a new variant with more RAM, gaming SoC and more
News

Tecno Spark 8 with 3 GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G25 launched: Pricing, specifications

Mobiles

Tecno Spark 8 features a 6.56-inch HD+ Dot Notch display that offers 720x1,612 pixel resolution and a 20.15:9 aspect ratio. It also houses a 5,000 mAh battery.

  Published: November 11, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Tecno Spark 8

Tecno Spark 8 made its debut in India in September this year at a starting price of Rs 7,999. The company has now launched a 3 GB RAM variant in India. Additionally, the smartphone also comes in a 2 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant. Apart from the RAM and storage option, the new Tecno Spark 8 also comes with a new MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, bigger display and even thinner form factor. Also Read - Phones launched in India last week: iPhone 13 series, Tecno Spark 8, Infinix Hot 11, Realme C25Y, more

Tecno Spark 8, Tecno Spark 8 launch, Tecno Spark 8 battery Also Read - Phones with 7000mAh battery at a budget in India: Samsung Galaxy F62, Tecno Pova 2, more

Tecno Spark 8 pricing, availability

The new Tecno Spark 8 with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage is priced at Rs 9,299 in India. It will be available in Atlantic Blue, Iris Purple, and Turquoise Cyan colour variants. The already existing 2 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant was launched at Rs 7,999. Also Read - Tecno Spark 8 with 64GB storage launched at Rs 7,999 in India: Take a look at its features

Tecno Spark 8 specifications

Tecno Spark 8 features a 6.56-inch HD+ Dot Notch display that offers 720×1,612 pixel resolution and a 20.15:9 aspect ratio. The previous model was powered by MediaTek Helio A25 chipset whereas the new 3 GB RAM variant is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 gaming processor. The new model comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card. The smartphone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In terms of camera, the new variant features a dual rear camera setup that houses a 16-megapixel primary lens and an AI lens. The camera comes with features like AI Beauty, Smile Shot, AI Portrait, HDR, AR Shot, Filters, Time-lapse, Panorama, and Slow Motion. For selfies, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel front camera. The front camera is paired with a dual-LED Flash for better images.

As for the battery, Tecno Spark 8 3 GB RAM variant is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery just like the 2 GB RAM variant.

  Published Date: November 11, 2021 12:14 PM IST

Best Sellers