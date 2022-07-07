comscore Tecno Spark 8P with a 5,000 mAh battery, triple rear camera setup launched
News

Tecno Spark 8P with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC launched in India

Mobiles

Tecno Spark 8P is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and offers 4 GB RAM that can be expanded up to 7GB with a Memory Fusion feature

Untitled design (24)

Budget-friendly Tecno Spark 8P has officially debuted in India today. The highlights of the smartphone include a 50MP triple rear camera, 7GB RAM, a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and a MediaTek Helio G85 Processor. This smartphone is an addition to the company’s smartphone series that already includes Tecno Spark 8C, Spark Go 2022, and Spark 8 Pro. Also Read - Tecno Camon 19 Neo listed on Amazon revealing key specs before arrival

Tecno Spark 8P pricing, sale offers

Tecno Spark 8P is launched in one sole storage variant that offers 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage. It is priced at Rs 10,999 in India. As for colours, it will be available in Atlantic Blue, Iris Purple, Tahiti Gold, and Turquoise Cyan colour variants. Also Read - Tecno Pova 3 launched with a new design and improved fast charging speed

It is now available for purchase in offline retail stores.

Tecno Spark 8P specifications

Tecno Spark 8P features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ waterdrop display that offers 1,080×2,408 pixels resolution. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and offers 4 GB RAM that can be expanded up to 7GB with a Memory Fusion feature and 64 GB internal storage.

The company claims that the smartphone delivers up to 43 percent improvement in the average time of launching various apps.

In the camera department, the handset will feature a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and an AI lens. It also comes with features like 2K time-lapse, Slow Motion, and Video Bokeh. For selfies and video calls, Tecno Spark 8P comes with an 8MP front-facing camera.

In terms of battery, the smartphone will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The handset also comes with an IPX2 rating for splash resistance. It also packs speakers with DTS surround sound.

  • Published Date: July 7, 2022 4:06 PM IST

