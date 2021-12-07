comscore Tecno Spark 8T to launch in India soon: All we know so far
Tecno Spark 8T officially teased to debut in India soon

The official teaser image on Twitter also hints that Tecno Spark 8T will feature a dual rear camera setup. It will also sport volume rocker keys and a power button on the right edge of the smartphone.

Tecno Spark 8T is confirmed to be launched in India soon. The company had recently announced on Twitter that the smartphone will debut in India soon. The Twitter post also confirmed a green colour variant for Tecno Spark 8T. Going by the previous models, this variant is likely to be called a Cyan colour variant. The post did not reveal the actual India launch date but it is expected that it might launch in the coming weeks.

The official teaser image on Twitter also hints that Tecno Spark 8T will feature a dual rear camera setup. It will also sport volume rocker keys and a power button on the right edge of the smartphone. The company has not revealed much about the smartphone yet, but it will do so in the coming days.

For the unversed, Tecno launched Tecno Spark 8 in India recently at a starting price of Rs 7,999. Tecno Spark 8 sports a 6.52-inch HD+ Dot Notch display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A25 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

The device runs Google’s Android 11 (Go edition) operating system with the company’s own HiOS v7.6 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. For security purposes, the device features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes with support for face recognition using the front camera module.

The device comes with a dual camera setup, which consists of a 16-megapixel primary sensor along with an unspecified AI camera lens. At the front, the device features an 8-megapixel sensor for taking selfies. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

  • Published Date: December 7, 2021 8:44 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 7, 2021 8:46 AM IST

