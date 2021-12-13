Tecno has officially announced that its Tecno Spark 8T smartphone in India on December 15. The smartphone is also spotted on an Amazon landing page that has also revealed a few key specs and design details. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, along with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera, a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display, and a 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Tecno Spark 8T officially teased to debut in India soon

The new landing page has further confirmed that Tecno Spark 8T will be available for pre-orders at 12pm IST on December 15. As for colour options, Tecno Spark 8T will be available in four colour variants: Atlantic Blue, Cocoa Gold, Iris Purple, and Turquoise Cyan.

Tecno Spark 8T expected specifications

Tecno Spark 8T will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera at the back. It will also house a fingerprint sensor. The company has confirmed that the camera will come with features like video bokeh support, 1080p time-lapse photography. The smartphone will feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a pixel density of 401ppi, a maximum brightness of 500 nits and 1,080×2,408 pixels resolution. The display will also feature an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Tecno Spark 8T is confirmed to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that, as per the company, can last up to 38 days of standby time and up to 11 hours of video playback on the smartphone. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset.

For the unversed, Tecno launched Tecno Spark 8 in India recently at a starting price of Rs 7,999. Tecno Spark 8 sports a 6.52-inch HD+ Dot Notch display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A25 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.