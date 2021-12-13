comscore Tecno Saprk 8T launch date and key specifications revealed
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Tecno Spark 8T might launch in India on December 15
News

Tecno Spark 8T might launch in India on December 15

Mobiles

Tecno Spark 8T will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera at the back. It will also house a fingerprint sensor. The company has confirmed that the camera will come with features like video bokeh support, 1080p time-lapse photography.

Tecno spark-8t

Tecno has officially announced that its Tecno Spark 8T smartphone in India on December 15. The smartphone is also spotted on an Amazon landing page that has also revealed a few key specs and design details. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, along with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera, a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display, and a 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Tecno Spark 8T officially teased to debut in India soon

The new landing page has further confirmed that Tecno Spark 8T will be available for pre-orders at 12pm IST on December 15. As for colour options, Tecno Spark 8T will be available in four colour variants: Atlantic Blue, Cocoa Gold, Iris Purple, and Turquoise Cyan.

Tecno Spark 8T expected specifications

Tecno Spark 8T will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera at the back. It will also house a fingerprint sensor. The company has confirmed that the camera will come with features like video bokeh support, 1080p time-lapse photography. The smartphone will feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a pixel density of 401ppi, a maximum brightness of 500 nits and 1,080×2,408 pixels resolution. The display will also feature an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Tecno Spark 8T is confirmed to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that, as per the company, can last up to 38 days of standby time and up to 11 hours of video playback on the smartphone. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset.

For the unversed, Tecno launched Tecno Spark 8 in India recently at a starting price of Rs 7,999. Tecno Spark 8 sports a 6.52-inch HD+ Dot Notch display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A25 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 13, 2021 9:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Tecno Saprk 8T launch date and key specifications revealed
Mobiles
Tecno Saprk 8T launch date and key specifications revealed
Waiting for Ola S1? Take a look at some of these other performance electric scooters

Photo Gallery

Waiting for Ola S1? Take a look at some of these other performance electric scooters

Waiting for Ola S1? Take a look at some of these other performance electric scooters

Photo Gallery

Waiting for Ola S1? Take a look at some of these other performance electric scooters

Netflix introduces 'Tudum', a website with exclusive interviews, upcoming trailers and more

News

Netflix introduces 'Tudum', a website with exclusive interviews, upcoming trailers and more

Here s when Vivo V23 will launch in India

Mobiles

Here s when Vivo V23 will launch in India

PUBG Mobile offering Anna charecter for free to all players: How to get

Gaming

PUBG Mobile offering Anna charecter for free to all players: How to get

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Netflix introduces 'Tudum', a website with exclusive interviews, upcoming trailers and more

Here s when Vivo V23 will launch in India

PUBG Mobile offering Anna charecter for free to all players: How to get

Big reveal! This is how Apple s upcoming electric Car might look like

Top 5 smartphones that didn t launch in India in 2021

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tecno Saprk 8T launch date and key specifications revealed

Mobiles

Tecno Saprk 8T launch date and key specifications revealed
Tecno Spark 8T to launch in India soon: All we know so far

Mobiles

Tecno Spark 8T to launch in India soon: All we know so far

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Redeem Codes December 13: आज रिडीम कोड दिलाएगा फ्री पनिशर वेपन लूट क्रेट

Lava Probuds N2 भारत में हुए लॉन्च, 1199 रुपये में मिलेंगे 10mm ड्राईवर्स और 20 घंटे बैटरी बैकअप जैसे फीचर्स

कंपनियों के फोन कॉल से चाहिए छुटकारा? Airtel, Jio और Vi नंबर के लिए ऐसे एक्टिवेट करें DND सर्विस

Asus Chromebook CX1101 हुआ भारत में लॉन्च: कीमत 19,999 रुपये

Free Fire में इस सप्ताह मिल रहा फ्री में Room Card पाने का मौका, जानें कैसे

Latest Videos

Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages

News

Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages
Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera

News

Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera
Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series

News

Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series
Noise to launch hi-end audio wearable in partnership with Bragi

News

Noise to launch hi-end audio wearable in partnership with Bragi

News

Netflix introduces 'Tudum', a website with exclusive interviews, upcoming trailers and more
News
Netflix introduces 'Tudum', a website with exclusive interviews, upcoming trailers and more
Here s when Vivo V23 will launch in India

Mobiles

Here s when Vivo V23 will launch in India
PUBG Mobile offering Anna charecter for free to all players: How to get

Gaming

PUBG Mobile offering Anna charecter for free to all players: How to get
Big reveal! This is how Apple s upcoming electric Car might look like

News

Big reveal! This is how Apple s upcoming electric Car might look like
Top 5 smartphones that didn t launch in India in 2021

Photo Gallery

Top 5 smartphones that didn t launch in India in 2021

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers