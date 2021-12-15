Tecno Spark 8T debuted in India today at a price of Rs 8,999. The highlights of the smartphone include MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery. The smartphone is the successor of the Tecno Spark 8 that was launched in India earlier this year at Rs 7,999. Also Read - Tecno Spark 8T might launch in India on December 15

Tecno Spark 8T pricing, availability

Tecno Spark 8T comes in one storage variant that offers 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and is priced at Rs 8,999. It will be available in Atlantic Bluem Cocoa Goldm Iris Purple and Turquise Cyan colour variants. The smartphone is now available for purchase in India on Amazon India. Also Read - Tecno Spark 8T officially teased to debut in India soon

Tecno Spark 8T specifications

Tecno Spark 8T features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display that offers 1,080×2,408 pixels resolution and a peak brightness of 500 nits. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. Tecno Spark 8T sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Here’s a big reason to upgrade!

Embark your quest to fulfill your big dreams today with Spark 8T. Pre-book yours today at Amazon India – https://t.co/efE9gy1NcH#TECNO #SparkOfBigDreams #Spark8T pic.twitter.com/GiD7NS5pA5 — TecnoMobileInd (@TecnoMobileInd) December 15, 2021

In terms of camera, the smartphone features a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an AI lens. The rear camera comes with features like AI Beauty, AR Animoji and Stickers, Google Lens, Time-lapse, Slow Motion, Smart Portrait, and Video Bokeh. It also comes with 1080p time-lapse photography, and 120fps slow motion. For selfies, Tecno Spark 8T sports an 8-megapixel sensor that sits inside a waterdrop notch.

For connectivity, the smartphone comes with support for 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Micro-USB, FM radio, and USB OTG. Tecno Spark 8T is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. According to the company, it can offer up to 38 days standby time, up to 122 hours of music playback and 40 hours of calling time. In terms of measurements, it measures 164.25×75.87×8.85mm.