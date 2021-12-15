comscore Tecno Spark 8T arrives in India at Rs 8,999
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Tecno Spark 8T with MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, 5,000 mAh battery launched in India
News

Tecno Spark 8T with MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, 5,000 mAh battery launched in India

Mobiles

The highlights of Tecno Spark 8T include MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Tecno-spark-8t

Tecno Spark 8T debuted in India today at a price of Rs 8,999. The highlights of the smartphone include MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery. The smartphone is the successor of the Tecno Spark 8 that was launched in India earlier this year at Rs 7,999. Also Read - Tecno Spark 8T might launch in India on December 15

Tecno Spark 8T pricing, availability

Tecno Spark 8T comes in one storage variant that offers 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and is priced at Rs 8,999. It will be available in Atlantic Bluem Cocoa Goldm Iris Purple and Turquise Cyan colour variants. The smartphone is now available for purchase in India on Amazon India. Also Read - Tecno Spark 8T officially teased to debut in India soon

Tecno Spark 8T specifications

Tecno Spark 8T features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display that offers 1,080×2,408 pixels resolution and a peak brightness of 500 nits. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. Tecno Spark 8T sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

In terms of camera, the smartphone features a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an AI lens. The rear camera comes with features like AI Beauty, AR Animoji and Stickers, Google Lens, Time-lapse, Slow Motion, Smart Portrait, and Video Bokeh. It also comes with 1080p time-lapse photography, and 120fps slow motion. For selfies, Tecno Spark 8T sports an 8-megapixel sensor that sits inside a waterdrop notch.

For connectivity, the smartphone comes with support for 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Micro-USB, FM radio, and USB OTG. Tecno Spark 8T is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. According to the company, it can offer up to 38 days standby time, up to 122 hours of music playback and 40 hours of calling time. In terms of measurements, it measures 164.25×75.87×8.85mm.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 15, 2021 6:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Oppo Find N first look: Closer look at Oppo s first foldable phone
Photo Gallery
Oppo Find N first look: Closer look at Oppo s first foldable phone
Oppo Find N first look: Closer look at Oppo’s first foldable phone

Photo Gallery

Oppo Find N first look: Closer look at Oppo’s first foldable phone

Reliance Jio holds the top position in 4G download speed chart in November: TRAI

Telecom

Reliance Jio holds the top position in 4G download speed chart in November: TRAI

You can now play Ellen Degeneres' Heads Up! game on Messenger, Instagram: Here's how

Gaming

You can now play Ellen Degeneres' Heads Up! game on Messenger, Instagram: Here's how

iOS 15.2 update brings Apple Music Voice Plan for users in India

Entertainment

iOS 15.2 update brings Apple Music Voice Plan for users in India

Free Fire codes today, 15 December: How to get free gun skins, surfboard, loot crate, and more

Gaming

Free Fire codes today, 15 December: How to get free gun skins, surfboard, loot crate, and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Android 12 (Go Edition) launched for entry-level smartphones | Offers 6 new features

Oppo Find N first look: Closer look at Oppo s first foldable phone

Oppo Find N first look: Closer look at Oppo’s first foldable phone

Reliance Jio holds the top position in 4G download speed chart in November: TRAI

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under 20,000

Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tecno Saprk 8T launch date and key specifications revealed

Mobiles

Tecno Saprk 8T launch date and key specifications revealed
Tecno Spark 8T to launch in India soon: All we know so far

Mobiles

Tecno Spark 8T to launch in India soon: All we know so far

हिंदी समाचार

BGMI में आ रहा है Spider-Man: No Way Home क्रॉसओवर इवेंट, गेम ने दी झलक

आ गया दुनिया का पहला 100W चार्जिंग फीचर वाला पावरबैंक, 27 मिनट में फोन होगा फुल चार्ज!

Amazon Prime vs Disney+ Hotstar vs Netflix: प्राइम वीडियो से नेटफ्लिक्स तक सभी ने बदले प्लान, जानें कौन दे रहा सबसे ज्यादा फायदा

Instagram ने लॉन्च किया TikTok जैसा फीचर, अब कमेंट के जवाब में शेयर कर पाएंगे वीडियो

Samsung Galaxy A53 की खास जानकारी हुई लीक, 64MP कैमरा के साथ मिलेगी 5000mAh बैटरी

Latest Videos

Android 12 (Go Edition) launched for entry-level smartphones | Offers 6 new features

News

Android 12 (Go Edition) launched for entry-level smartphones | Offers 6 new features
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under ₹ 20,000

News

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under ₹ 20,000
How To Listen Your WhatsApp Audio Message Before Sending It

News

How To Listen Your WhatsApp Audio Message Before Sending It
Infinix Note 11, Note 11S Smartphones Launched in India | Starts at Rs 11,999

News

Infinix Note 11, Note 11S Smartphones Launched in India | Starts at Rs 11,999

News

Android 12 (Go Edition) launched for entry-level smartphones | Offers 6 new features
News
Android 12 (Go Edition) launched for entry-level smartphones | Offers 6 new features
Oppo Find N first look: Closer look at Oppo s first foldable phone

Photo Gallery

Oppo Find N first look: Closer look at Oppo s first foldable phone
Oppo Find N first look: Closer look at Oppo’s first foldable phone

Photo Gallery

Oppo Find N first look: Closer look at Oppo’s first foldable phone
Reliance Jio holds the top position in 4G download speed chart in November: TRAI

Telecom

Reliance Jio holds the top position in 4G download speed chart in November: TRAI
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under 20,000

News

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under 20,000

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Apple IPhone 13
Apple IPhone 13

79,900

Apple IPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple IPhone 13 Pro Max

1,29,900

Best Sellers