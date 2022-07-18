comscore Tecno Spark 9 with a 5,000 mAh battery 11GB RAM launched: Price, specifications
Tecno Spark 9 with MediaTek Helio G37 SoC launched at Rs 9,499

Tecno Spark 9 comes with a 90Hz refresh rate display, a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, 11GB RAM and Android 12.

Tecno-Spark-9

Tecno has launched Tecno Spark 9 budget-friendly smartphone in India at Rs 9,499 in India. The highlights of the handset include its 90Hz refresh rate display, a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, 11GB RAM and Android 12. The smartphone will go on sale in India during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale. Also Read - Tecno Spark 9 price revealed ahead of launch: First smartphone with 11GB RAM under Rs 10,000

Tecno Spark 9 pricing, availability

Tecno Spark 9 is launched in one storage variant that is priced at Rs 9,499. In terms of colours, it is available in Infinity Black and Sky Mirror colour variants. Also Read - Tecno Spark 9 to launch on July 18 with 11GB of total RAM and Helio G37 SoC

The handset will be available for purchase in India on July 23 on Amazon. For the unversed, Amazon is hosting Prime Day 2022 sale in India on 23-24 July. Also Read - Tecno Camon 19, Camon 19 Neo with triple rear camera setup launched in India

The company claims that the Spark 9 is India’s first smartphone that comes with 11GB of extended RAM at this price.

Tecno Spark 9 specifications

Tecno Spark 9 features a 6.6-inch display that offers a 90 Hz refresh rate display with HD+ resolution. As mentioned earlier, the handset will be powered by MediaTek Helio G37 chipset and offer 11GB RAM (6GB RAM+ 5GB virtual expandable RAM and 128 GB internal storage expandable up to 512GB storage variant. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

As for photography, the handset features a dual rear camera setup that includes 13MP AI primary sensor, a secondary camera and an LED flash. For selfies, it comes with a waterdrop front-facing camera. Tecno Spark 9 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery.

Additionally, the handset will also come with DTA powered speaker setup and runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

For the unversed, Tecno Spark 8 was launched in India last year at Rs 7,999 for the sole 2GB RAM/64GB storage variant. It was launched in Atlantic Blue, Iris Purple, and Turquoise Cyan colour options. The highlights of the handset includes a 6.52-inch HD+ Dot Notch display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. It also includes a dual camera setup, which consists of a 16-megapixel primary sensor along with an unspecified AI camera lens.

  • Published Date: July 18, 2022 1:50 PM IST

