Tecno has quietly launched the new Spark 9 smartphone in India. The new Tecno smartphone is already listed on Amazon and even has a microsite announcing the pricing of the smartphone. The Tecno Spark 9 has been priced at Rs 9,499. The company will be conducting an official launch event later today revealing more details about the availability of the device as well as the variants that will be launched with the device. While this RAM may be unheard of in this segment, it is to be noted that the phone will have 6GB permanent RAM and 5GB Virtual RAM. Also Read - Tecno Spark 9 to launch on July 18 with 11GB of total RAM and Helio G37 SoC

Tecno has also revealed other details about the Tecno Spark 9 smartphone including its specifications. Apart from the 11GB RAM, the phone will be getting up to 128GB internal memory. The phone will be sold in two colours: Infinity Black and Sky Mirror. Also Read - Tecno Camon 19, Camon 19 Neo with triple rear camera setup launched in India

Tecno Spark 9 Specs

The Tecno Spark 9 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by MediaTek Helio G37 chipset. The phone operating system will be based on Android 12. The phone will be get a 5000mAh battery unit. Also Read - Tecno Spark 8P with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC launched in India

In terms of optics, the Tecno Spark 9 will come with a dual camera primary setup. The phone does have three camera slots on its camera island but the third slot is just a dummy. The flash has been placed next to the primary cameras. The primary camera will be a 13-megapixel unit. Tecno has also included the fingerprint sensor on the back panel and it is placed on the camera island. This gives the device a different look. The front panel will have a water drop notch with a single front-facing camera lens. Tecno Spark 9 will be getting DTS powered Speakers.

The launch is just a few hours from now where the company will be revealing the detailed pricing of the phones variants as well as the first sale. Considering that the device has been listed on Amazon, it will be a part of the Prime Day sale.