Tecno is gearing up for the release of its new budget smartphone dubbed Tecno Spark 9 in the Indian market. The device was spotted on the company website recently and it was also teased to arrive with features like up to 11GB of total RAM and a MediaTek SoC. In the newest development, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will go official on July 18 in the country. Also Read - Tecno Camon 19, Camon 19 Neo with triple rear camera setup launched in India

Tecno Spark 9 gets listed on Amazon ahead of launch

The Tecno Spark 9 will be the company’s next budget smartphone in India. It is advertised to come with highlights like a 5,000mAh battery and a high refresh rate display. Also Read - Tecno Spark 8P with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC launched in India

Also Read - Tecno Camon 19 Neo listed on Amazon revealing key specs before arrival

As per Amazon’s listing, the Spark 9 will be Amazon Exclusive device. It will launch in two color options – Infinity Black and Sky Mirror (Blue).

It is confirmed to come under Rs. 10,000 in India. It is claimed to be the first smartphone with 11GB of RAM at this price point. But it is worth noting that this aforesaid GB of RAM will be after including the virtual RAM. The smartphone will come with 5GB of virtual RAM feature that will take up some of the internal storage as RAM.

Furthermore, the phone’s design has been revealed. The Tecno Spark 9 will launch with a water-drop notch display having a 6.6-inch size. It will be an HD+ panel with a high refresh rate. It will feature a 90Hz refresh rate screen with a modern aspect ratio, likely 20:9.

The device will boast a dual rear camera setup. Unfortunately, the camera specs are unknown at the moment. Near the camera module, there’s also a fingerprint scanner. The scanner is placed on the upper half placed on the extended camera island.

Under the hood, it will come powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 octa-core SoC. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery and boot on Android 12 OS out of the box.