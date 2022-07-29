After recently launching the Spark 9, Tecno has now launched the all-new Tecno Spark 9T. The smartphone comes with a different design as compared to the vanilla Spark 9 and has a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display. Also Read - Tecno Spark 9 with MediaTek Helio G37 SoC launched at Rs 9,499

Some of the highlights of the budget smartphone include a 50MP triple camera setup, MediaTek SoC, and a big battery. Let’s take a look at its pricing and full specifications. Also Read - Tecno Spark 9 price revealed ahead of launch: First smartphone with 11GB RAM under Rs 10,000

Tecno Spark 9T Price in India, Sale date

The Tecno Spark 9T is priced at Rs 9,299 for the sole variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It comes in four color options — Atlantic Blue, Tahiti Gold, Turquoise Cyan, and Iris Purple. Also Read - Tecno Spark 9 to launch on July 18 with 11GB of total RAM and Helio G37 SoC

The first sale of the phone is set for August 6 on the Amazon India website.

Tecno Spark 9T Specifications

The Spark 9T succeeds the Spark 8T launched earlier this year. It brings an improved design, especially on the back. It also has a textured pattern and an oversized camera island with the ‘Tecno SPARK’ branding.

It sports a 6.6-inch water-drop notch display with a Full-HD+ (1080 x 2408 pixels) resolution. It has a 401 PPI pixel density, 500 nits of peak brightness, and a 90.1 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It also has a 3GB of virtual RAM and supports storage expansion via microSD card slot.

As for the cameras, it has a triple camera setup on the back and a single camera layout on the front. The rear setup goes by a 50MP main lens, a 2MP portait lens, and an AI sensor. On the front, there’s an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

It houses a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging technology. The device is claimed to charge up to 50 percent in an hour. For security, it has a side-facing fingerprint scanner. Lastly, it boots on Android 11 OS out of the box and has HiOS 7.6 on top of it.