Tecno Spark Go 2021 key specifications revealed ahead of July 1 launch

Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Tecno Mobile has announced that it will be launching its Spark Go 2021 smartphone in India on July 1 at 12 PM IST. The device will be made available exclusively via Amazon, which has already set up a dedicated microsite revealing key specifications. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the upcoming Tecno Spark Go 2021. Also Read - Tecno goes flagship with Phantom X, brings 48MP selfie camera and 50MP main shooter

The Tecno Spark Go 2021 will be made available in Black, Blue and Orange colour options. It will succeed the Tecno Spark launched in September 2020 and is expected to be priced under Rs 10,000 when it launches. Also Read - Tecno Spark 7T with 48MP dual cameras launched at Rs 7,999 in India

From the teaser images posted on the Amazon microsite, we know that the device will sport a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera along with sizeable bezels. It will also feature a dual-camera setup on the back paired with an LED flash. The device will also come with a speaker grille and a physical fingerprint sensor for security. The right edge of the device feature a volume rocker and power button. Also Read - Android 12 beta 2 rolling out: New privacy features, tweaked design and more

Tecno Spark Go 2021: Specifications

Tecno Spark Go 2021 sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display. It will be powered by an unnamed MediaTek chipset paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The device will run Google’s Android 11 operating system out of the box and will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and a microUSB port.

The device will sport a dual-camera setup on the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor paired with an unspecified secondary sensor. On the front, it will feature an 8-megapixel sensor for taking selfies paired with a microslit front-facing flash.