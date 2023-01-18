After launching the premium Tecno Phantom X2 series in India, the brand is now going back to focus on the entry-level segment. The company’s next smartphone in the country will be the Tecno Spark Go 2023. Also Read - Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max may use folding zoom camera system

A new report online has revealed the phone's specifications, design, and India pricing, leaving us with nothing to the imagination. Let's take a look.

Tecno Spark Go 2023 India price, colors, release timeline

As per PassionateGeekz, the Tecno Spark Go 2023 will be priced at Rs 6,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. This will be the special launch price of the phone. It will come in three color options, which appear to be Black, Purple, and Green.

The exact release date of the smartphone is yet to be known, but expect it to be official by this month since the device is already available at offline retail stores. As for the online market, the smartphone will be sold via Amazon.

Tecno Spark Go 2023 design and specifications

The Tecno Spark Go 2023 will come as an entry-level offering by the brand. As per the live image, the device has a water-drop notch panel. It is a 6.55-inch display with an HD+ resolution.

Moving to the rear, the smartphone appears to feature a square-shaped camera island holding two sensors. The main lens will be a 13MP AI camera and the secondary lens is expected to be an auxiliary sensor. It will come with a 5MP front camera for taking selfies.

Under the hood, the Spark Go 2023 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, which is an entry-level chipset. It will be paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Tecno will also offer Memory Fusion support on the phone.

As far as the battery is concerned, it will pack a 5,000mAh battery and have a USB Type-C port for charging.