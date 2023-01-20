Tecno was expected to launch a new entry-level smartphone in the Spark series in India. Now, ahead of any announcement, the Tecno Spark Go 2023 has been listed on the company’s official website. Also Read - Netflix announces new movies arriving in 2023: Extraction 2, Heart of Stone, Murder Mystery 2 and more

The Tecno Spark Go 2023 has an HD+ display, dual cameras, and MediaTek's budget chipset. Let's take a look at all the details.

Tecno Spark Go 2023 gets listed on the company website

Tecno Spark Go 2023 is now listed on the official website of Tecno. The smartphone’s promotional images along with its specs are available. Also Read - Netflix to soon roll out paid password sharing

As per the official website, the Spark Go 2023 has a 6.56-inch dot notch display with an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels. It is an LCD panel with 120Hz touch sampling rate support. There’s no high refresh rate here, but it is said to have a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio.

It features a dual camera system on the back with a 13MP main lens with Artificial Intelligence support. There’s no information on the secondary sensor, but it is likely an auxiliary sensor assisting the main lens.

The smartphone has several camera features such as AI beauty, portrait mode, 4x zoom digital zoom support, and more. Not to mention, the design of the rear camera island is pretty different, it’s enlarged to fit the rear-facing fingerprint scanner. On the front, it has a 5MP selfie snapper.

Under the hood, the Spark Go 2023 is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage. The RAM as well as storage is expandable via Memfusion and a microSD card.

As for the battery, it packs a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to offer 32 days of standby. It has support for 10W USB Type-C charging.

Coming to the connectivity aspect, the device has 4G, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/5GHz, and Bluetooth 5.0. It has a dual-SIM slot and a dedicated microSD card slot.

Tecno Spark Go 2023 India price, colors, and availability

The Tecno Spark Go 2023’s price is yet to be revealed by the company, but as per the leaked pricing, it will arrive at Rs 6,999 launch price. It has three color options, namely, Endless Black, Uyuni Blue, and Nebula Purple.

We expect Tecno to soon reveal the official pricing and availability details.