Tecno has launched an entry-level smartphone in India today called Tecno Spark Go 2023. The highlights of the newly launched smartphone include a 5,000 mAh battery, Type C port for charging, a fingerprint sensor and a 13MP AI dual rear camera setup. Also Read - Tecno Phantom X2 to go on sale today at 12 PM in India: Check price, offers, specs

Tecno Spark Go 2023 price, availability

Tecno Spark Go 2023 is launched at Rs 6,999 in India. It offers 3 GB RAM + 32GB internal storage that is expandable up to 256GB of internal storage. In terms of colours, the smartphone will be available in Endless Black, Uyuni Blue and Nebula Purple colour variants. Also Read - Tecno Phantom X2 pre-booking starts today at 12 PM on Amazon

Tecno Spark Go 2023 specifications

Tecno Spark Go 2023 has a 6.56-inch dot notch display with an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels. It is an LCD panel with 120Hz touch sampling rate support. There’s no high refresh rate here, but it is said to have a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio.

It features a dual camera system on the back with a 13MP main lens with Artificial Intelligence support. There’s no information on the secondary sensor, but it is likely an auxiliary sensor assisting the main lens.

The smartphone has several camera features such as AI beauty, portrait mode, 4x zoom digital zoom support, and more. Not to mention, the design of the rear camera island is pretty different, it’s enlarged to fit the rear-facing fingerprint scanner. On the front, it has a 5MP selfie snapper.

Under the hood, the Spark Go 2023 is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The RAM as well as storage is expandable via Memfusion and a microSD card.

As for the battery, it packs a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to offer 32 days of standby. It has support for 10W USB Type-C charging.

Coming to the connectivity aspect, the device has 4G, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/5GHz, and Bluetooth 5.0. It has a dual-SIM slot and a dedicated microSD card slot.