Tecno has launched the Tecno Spark Power 2 smartphone recently. The Tecno Spark Power 2 is priced starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme C11 smartphone recently. The Realme C11 is priced starting at Rs.7499 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Tecno Spark Power 2 and Realme C11 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Micromax In 1b vs Realme C11 - Price in India, Specifications Compared, and Features

Display and Design-The Tecno Spark Power 2 features a 17.78 cm (7 inch) with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720 Pixels. Meanwhile, the Realme C11 comes with a 6.5 inch along with a resolution of 1600×720 HD+. The Tecno Spark Power 2 weighs 220 g and the Realme C11 measures 196g. Also Read - Micromax In Note 1 vs Realme Narzo 20 Pro - Check Out Comparison with Price and Specs

Specifications-Under the hood, the Tecno Spark Power 2 features a MediaTek Helio P22 Octa Core. Meanwhile, the Realme C11 features a MediaTek Helio G35. The Tecno Spark Power 2 is available in 2 variants. The Realme C11 also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - New Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G gets new cameras, Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset

Price-The price range of Tecno Spark Power 2 is based on its different variants. Tecno Spark Power 2 of 4 GB + 64 GB will be priced Rs.9999. The price of Realme C11 of 2GB +32GB is of Rs.7499

Camera -The Tecno Spark Power 2 has a 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + AI Lens main camera whereas, Realme C11 has a 13MP Primary Camera + 2MP Portrait Lens main camera. On the front the Tecno Spark Power 2 has 16MP Front Camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme C11 has a 5MP AI Selfie Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Tecno Spark Power 2 is powered by 6000 mAh as compared to the battery of Realme C11 of 5000mAh. The Tecno Spark Power 2 runs on Android 10. The Realme C11 runs on realme UI Based on Android 10.