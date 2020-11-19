Tecno has launched the Tecno Spark Power 2 smartphone starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme Narzo 20A starting at Rs.8499 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Tecno Spark Power 2 and Realme Narzo 20A across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Vivo Y20 - Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Features

Display and Design-The Tecno Spark Power 2 features a 17.78 cm (7 inch) with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720 Pixels. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20A comes with a 6.50-inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. The Tecno Spark Power 2 weighs 220 g and the Realme Narzo 20A measures 195g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Tecno Spark Power 2 features a MediaTek Helio P22 Octa Core. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20A features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665. The Tecno Spark Power 2 is available in 2 variants. The Realme Narzo 20A also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Tecno Spark Power 2 is based on its different variants. Tecno Spark Power 2 of 4 GB + 64 GB will be priced Rs.9999. The price of Realme Narzo 20A of 3GB+32GB is of Rs.8499

Camera -The Tecno Spark Power 2 has a 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + AI Lens main camera whereas, Realme Narzo 20A has a 12MP Primary Camera + B&W lens + Retro lens main camera. On the front the Tecno Spark Power 2 has 16MP Front Camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20A has a 8MP Wide-angle Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Tecno Spark Power 2 is powered by 6000 mAh as compared to the battery of Realme Narzo 20A of 5000mAh. The Tecno Spark Power 2 runs on Android 10. The Realme Narzo 20A runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10.