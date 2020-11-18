Tecno has launched the Tecno Spark Power 2 smartphone starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also recently launched the Samsung Galaxy M01s starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Tecno Spark Power 2 and Samsung Galaxy M01s across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - YouTube introduces audio ads, currently in beta

Display and Design-The Tecno Spark Power 2 features a 17.78 cm (7 inch) with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720 Pixels. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M01s comes with a 6.20-inch along with a resolution of 720 x 1520 (HD+). The Tecno Spark Power 2 weighs 220 g and the Samsung Galaxy M01s measures 168 g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Tecno Spark Power 2 features a MediaTek Helio P22 Octa Core. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M01s features a MediaTek Helio P22 octacore processor. The Tecno Spark Power 2 is available in 2 variants. The Samsung Galaxy M01s comes in 3 variants.

Price-The price range of Tecno Spark Power 2 is based on its different variants. Tecno Spark Power 2 of 4 GB + 64 GB will be priced Rs.9999. The price of Samsung Galaxy M01s of 3GB + 32GB is of Rs.9999

Camera -The Tecno Spark Power 2 has a 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + AI Lens main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy M01s has a 13.0 MP + 2.0 MP main camera. On the front the Tecno Spark Power 2 has 16MP Front Camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M01s has a 8.0 MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Tecno Spark Power 2 is powered by 6000 mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M01s of 4000mah. The Tecno Spark Power 2 runs on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy M01s runs on OneUI based on Android 10..