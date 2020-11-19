Tecno has launched the Tecno Spark Power 2 smartphone starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also recently launched the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Tecno Spark Power 2 and Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Vivo Y20 - Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Features

Display and Design-The Tecno Spark Power 2 features a 17.78 cm (7 inch) with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720 Pixels. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime comes with a 6.53-inch along with a resolution of 1,080×2,340 pixels. The Tecno Spark Power 2 weighs 220 g and the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime measures 198g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Tecno Spark Power 2 features a MediaTek Helio P22 Octa Core. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime features a Media Tek Helio G80. The Tecno Spark Power 2 is available in 2 variants. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Tecno Spark Power 2 is based on its different variants. Tecno Spark Power 2 of 4 GB + 64 GB will be priced Rs.9999. The price of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime of 4GB + 64GB is of Rs.9999

Camera -The Tecno Spark Power 2 has a 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + AI Lens main camera whereas, Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime has a 13 Megapixel + 8 Megapixel ultra-wide camera + 5 Megapixel Macro Shooter + 2 Megapixel Depth sensor main camera. On the front the Tecno Spark Power 2 has 16MP Front Camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime has a 8 Megapixel front camera.

Battery -The battery of Tecno Spark Power 2 is powered by 6000 mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime of 5020 mah with 18-Watt Fast Charging. The Tecno Spark Power 2 runs on Android 10. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10.