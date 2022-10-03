Lava Blaze 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Indian smartphone maker Lava International today launched a new 5G-enabled smartphone in India. The newly launched smartphone dubbed as the Lava Blaze 5G was launched by the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on the third day of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 in India. The newly launched 5G smartphones with features such as MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, Android 12 mobile operating system and a 5,000mAh battery among other things. Also Read - Govt will set up 100 5G labs in India: Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

“It has always been our desire to develop an accessible 5G smartphone that is made in India. The product aligns with the larger vision of providing the next generation 5G technology to Indians at an affordable price point,” President & Business Head, Lava International Limited, Sunil Raina, said at the time of launch. Also Read - India will take a global lead in 6G, says telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

“With the launch of this smartphone we are making the power of 5G technology accessible to all,” he added. Also Read - PM Modi launches 5G in India, rollout today in Varanasi, Delhi, Ahmedabad

Lava Blaze 5G pricing and availability

Lava didn’t mention specific details about the price of its newly launched Lava Blaze 5G smartphone. But the Indian smartphone maker did say that its newly launched Lava Blaze 5G will be priced around Rs 10,000. The company also said that the pre-bookings for the Lava Blaze 5G will commence around Diwali this year.

Lava Blaze 5G specifications and features

Coming to the features, the newly launched Lava Blaze 5G smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with WidevineL1 certification and screen refresh rate of 90Hz. As mentioned before, it is powered by the 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 system-on-chip (SoC) and that it will come with 4GB of RAM and 3GB of virtual RAM. It will also sport 128GB of ROM UFS storage and it will run on Google’s Android 12 OS.

Coming to the cameras, Lava said that the Lava Blaze 5G comes with a 50MP dual camera setup at the back and an 8MP camera in the front. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. As far as connectivity is concerned, Lava said that the Lava Blaze 5G is compatible with all major 5G bands auctioned — 1/3/5/8/28/41/77/78. The company also said that it is providing a ‘free service at home’ to the customers in which service will be provided at customers’ doorstep within the phone’s warranty period.