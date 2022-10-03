comscore Lava Blaze 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, availability
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Launches Lava Blaze 5g At Imc 2022 Check Price Specs Availability
News

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launches Lava Blaze 5G at IMC 2022: Check price, specs, availability

Mobiles

The Indian smartphone maker did say that its newly launched Lava Blaze 5G will be priced around Rs 10,000.

Highlights

  • Lava launched the Lava Blaze 5G smartphone in India on the third day of IMC 2022.
  • The Lava Blaze 5G was unveiled by the Indian Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
  • The Lava Blaze 5G will cost around Rs 10,000 and it will be up for pre-order on Diwali.
Lava Blaze 5G

Indian smartphone maker Lava International today launched a new 5G-enabled smartphone in India. The newly launched smartphone dubbed as the Lava Blaze 5G was launched by the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on the third day of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 in India. The newly launched 5G smartphones with features such as MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, Android 12 mobile operating system and a 5,000mAh battery among other things. Also Read - Govt will set up 100 5G labs in India: Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

“It has always been our desire to develop an accessible 5G smartphone that is made in India. The product aligns with the larger vision of providing the next generation 5G technology to Indians at an affordable price point,” President & Business Head, Lava International Limited, Sunil Raina, said at the time of launch. Also Read - India will take a global lead in 6G, says telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

“With the launch of this smartphone we are making the power of 5G technology accessible to all,” he added. Also Read - PM Modi launches 5G in India, rollout today in Varanasi, Delhi, Ahmedabad

Lava Blaze 5G pricing and availability

Lava didn’t mention specific details about the price of its newly launched Lava Blaze 5G smartphone. But the Indian smartphone maker did say that its newly launched Lava Blaze 5G will be priced around Rs 10,000. The company also said that the pre-bookings for the Lava Blaze 5G will commence around Diwali this year.

Lava Blaze 5G specifications and features

Coming to the features, the newly launched Lava Blaze 5G smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with WidevineL1 certification and screen refresh rate of 90Hz. As mentioned before, it is powered by the 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 system-on-chip (SoC) and that it will come with 4GB of RAM and 3GB of virtual RAM. It will also sport 128GB of ROM UFS storage and it will run on Google’s Android 12 OS.

Coming to the cameras, Lava said that the Lava Blaze 5G comes with a 50MP dual camera setup at the back and an 8MP camera in the front. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. As far as connectivity is concerned, Lava said that the Lava Blaze 5G is compatible with all major 5G bands auctioned — 1/3/5/8/28/41/77/78. The company also said that it is providing a ‘free service at home’ to the customers in which service will be provided at customers’ doorstep within the phone’s warranty period.

  • Published Date: October 3, 2022 1:24 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Youtube is testing 4K videos for Premium users, what it means?
Apps
Youtube is testing 4K videos for Premium users, what it means?
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro review: A contender for the WearOS crown

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro review: A contender for the WearOS crown

Telegram cuts Premium subscription fee in India: Check new price here

Apps

Telegram cuts Premium subscription fee in India: Check new price here

Top SUV launches in India before Diwali 2022

Photo Gallery

Top SUV launches in India before Diwali 2022

Govt will set up 100 5G labs in India: Telecom Minister

Telecom

Govt will set up 100 5G labs in India: Telecom Minister

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Lava Blaze 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV spotted testing in India with Grand Vitara and Mahindra Thar: Watch video

Youtube is testing 4K videos for Premium users, what it means?

Telegram cuts Premium subscription fee in India: Check new price here

Top SUV launches in India before Diwali 2022

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch video for details

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Watch video

iPhone 13 price cut in Flipkart sale, but you can save more: This is how

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple to Skip Its October Event 2022: Know The Reason Why ?

News

Apple to Skip Its October Event 2022: Know The Reason Why ?
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches, Check Out the Video for Offers

Features

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches, Check Out the Video for Offers
WhatsApp Call Link Feature is Now Available, Watch Video for Details

News

WhatsApp Call Link Feature is Now Available, Watch Video for Details
iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Notch Now Available on ANDROID !!

Features

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Notch Now Available on ANDROID !!