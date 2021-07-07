These 45 Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco phones could get Android 12 update: Check if your phone is in the list

It has been quite some time since Google announced the next iteration of Android dubbed Android 12. Android 12 beta is currently available, but the stable build is yet to be released by the company. The tech giant is expected to release Android 12 stable build later this year. The exact timeline hasn’t been revealed yet. Also Read - Looking for a secondary phone? Check top 5 budget phones under Rs 10,000 in July 2021

Most smartphone manufacturers have started testing the operating system on its eligible devices. Xiaomi is yet to officially announce the list of phones that will get Android 12 update but a tweet by Xiaomiui Twitter account has revealed names of all eligible Xiaomi devices to get Android 12 update. The full list includes smartphones from Xiaomi, Redmi, as well as Poco across price segments. Check the list below.

Xiaomi phones to get Android 12

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10S

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10i

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Redmi phones to get Android 12

Redmi K40

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi-K40 Pro (Ultra)

Redmi K30

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi-K30 Pro Zoom

Redmi K30 Ultra

Redmi K30S

Redmi-K30 5G

Redmi K30i 5G

Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (India/Global)

Xiaomi-Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10T

Poco phones to get Android 12

Poco F2 Pro

Poco F3 GT

Poco X2

Poco X3

Poco X3 NFC

Poco X3 Pro

Poco M2

Poco M2 Reloaded

Poco M2 Pro

Poco M3

Poco M3 Pro 5G

Poco C3

Xiaomi is yet to officially confirm the list of devices that are eligible to get Android 12 update. So, we must wait for that.