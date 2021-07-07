These 45 Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco phones could get Android 12 update: Check if your phone is in the list

It has been quite some time since Google announced the next iteration of Android dubbed Android 12. Android 12 beta is currently available, but the stable build is yet to be released by the company. The tech giant is expected to release Android 12 stable build later this year. The exact timeline hasn’t been revealed yet. Also Read - Looking for a secondary phone? Check top 5 budget phones under Rs 10,000 in July 2021
Most smartphone manufacturers have started testing the operating system on its eligible devices. Xiaomi is yet to officially announce the list of phones that will get Android 12 update but a tweet by Xiaomiui Twitter account has revealed names of all eligible Xiaomi devices to get Android 12 update. The full list includes smartphones from Xiaomi, Redmi, as well as Poco across price segments. Check the list below.
Xiaomi phones to get Android 12
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 11
Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10S
Xiaomi Mi 10
Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom
Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Redmi phones to get Android 12
Redmi K40
Redmi K40 Pro
Redmi-K40 Pro (Ultra)
Redmi K30
Redmi K30 Pro
Redmi-K30 Pro Zoom
Redmi K30 Ultra
Redmi K30S
Redmi-K30 5G
Redmi K30i 5G
Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (India/Global)
Xiaomi-Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
Redmi Note 10T
Poco phones to get Android 12
Poco F2 Pro
Poco F3 GT
Poco X2
Poco X3
Poco X3 NFC
Poco X3 Pro
Poco M2
Poco M2 Reloaded
Poco M2 Pro
Poco M3
Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco C3
Xiaomi is yet to officially confirm the list of devices that are eligible to get Android 12 update. So, we must wait for that.