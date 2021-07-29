Battery is one of the most important aspects most consumers consider at the time of purchasing a new smartphone. In the last few months, we have witnessed how a 6000mah battery capacity has become the new normal and with time smartphone manufacturers like Samsung are moving to 7000mAh battery. How about a smartphone with a massive 13,200mAh battery capacity? Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) server busy error: How to fix the issue in simple tips

Ulefone Power Armor 13 rugged smartphone has been launched with a massive 13,200mAh battery, this is the biggest in any rugged smartphone so far. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer claims that the newly launched Ulefone Power Armor 13 delivers battery life of up to five days with standby time of 600 hours and talk time of 17 hours.

Ulefone Power Armor 13 specs, price

Ulefone Power Armor 13 rugged smartphone is more than just about the massive battery. As far as specifications are concerned, the smartphone comes packed with a 6.81-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The punch-hole on the front includes a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the top-left corner.

The smartphone is powered by the 2.05GHz MediaTek Helio G95 entry-level gaming SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It offers expandable storage up to 1TB via an expandable TF card.

In terms of camera specifications, the Ulefone Power Armor 13 comes packed with a 48-megapixel primary camera paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The 16-megapixel front shooter helps clicking selfies and attending video calls.

Some of the other features include IP68/IP69K rated for water, shock, and dust-resistance, Android 11 OS, IR blaster for Infrared support, NFC, fingerprint sensor, face unlock, USB Type-C port, and dual SIM support.

The Ulephone Power Armor 13 has been originally launched at $499.99, roughly around Rs 37,000 approx. However, for early buds, the Ulephone Power Armor 13 is available at $299.99, around Rs 22,000, for a limited period only. This offer is valid till August 2 via AliExpress and Banggood.