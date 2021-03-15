comscore Apple iPhone 13 series is said to sport an under-display Touch ID to help solve the issue of unlocking the phone with a mask on, the phones will also get a smaller notch
This feature could make a comeback with Apple iPhone 13 series

Apple iPhone 13 series is said to sport an under-display Touch ID to help solve the issue of unlocking the phone with a mask on.

Apple iPhone 13, which is expected to launch in the second half of 2021, will likely feature under-display Touch ID as well in addition to Face ID. The feature is aimed at solving an issue that has become common in the COVID-19 era – unlocking the phone while wearing a mask. Also Read - iPhone 13 expected to come with in-display 'Touch ID'

To recall, Apple ditched a physical Touch ID button for its iPhone models in 2017 with the launch of the iPhone X. However, the absence of an alternative, which will let users unlock their iPhone even while wearing a mask (and is as quick as Face ID) has emerged as a problem for many, thanks to the COVID situation globally. Also Read - Apple AirPods 3 design, launch date leaked: Here's how it may look like

Apple iPhone 13 series could sport under-display Touch ID

According to a Barclays research note shared by analyst Andrew Gardiner (via Macrumors), Apple will adopt fingerprint-under-glass, likely for the 2H21 iPhones. This is not the first time that the addition of the under-display Touch ID has been reported. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 series could come with bigger batteries: Report

In the past, well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi-Kuo said Apple is gearing up to launch an iPhone with a fingerprint scanner under the display. meanwhile, Bloomberg also reported Apple is testing an under-display fingerprint scanner for iPhone 13 models.

An under-display fingerprint scanner is common on Android smartphones and helps a great deal in unlocking devices quickly. However, if the rumors prove to be true, then this is the first time we could see Apple using this feature. Since the company ditched the physical Touch ID button, it has stuck with Face ID and passcode as authentication methods for its iPhone models. The return of Touch ID could definitely be a welcome change by many who have struggled to use Face ID with a mask on.

Apple iPhone 13 series to get a smaller notch

The Barclays analyst also hinted at a smaller notch on the iPhone 13 models. “For the coming iPhone 13 cycle in 2H21, we foresee a more tightly integrated version of the existing structured light system, which will enable the long awaited reduction in the notch. On the rear, we do not anticipate Apple to broaden the adoption of the Lidar 3D sensor beyond the Pro models,” as per the note.

Further, only the iPhone 13 Pro models will get the LiDAR scanner. For those unaware, Apple is expected to announce four new iPhone variants in 2021 including the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and an iPhone 13 mini.

The LiDAR scanner that we saw on iPhone 12 Pro model last year essentially helps to create a depth of map of a space a user is in by measuring how long it takes light to reflect back from objects. “Because it’s ultrafast and accurate, AR apps can now transform a room into a realistic rainforest or show you exactly how a new sneaker will fit,” says Apple.

