This Indian phone company is giving a free 5G phone if you ditch your “Chinese” Realme 8s

Lava has a weird announcement for Realme 8s users in India. The smartphone manufacturer is offering a free Lava Agni 5G smartphone if users ditch their Realme 8s smartphone. Also Read - Realme is directing 90% of R&D towards 5G technology and products: Madhav Sheth

Lava wants you to “choose a side”. Announcing the offer, the company said in an official tweet, “The wait is over! Exchange your Realme 8s for free with India’s first 5G smartphone AGNI. The last date to register is 7th January 2022.” Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro confirmed to feature triple camera, flaunt paper-inspired design

In the tweet, the company takes a dig at the Chinese smartphone manufacturer and said, “India is my country, but my smartphone is Chinese. Is that the real me?” Also Read - Realme Dizo Watch R, Dizo Watch 2 sports special edition tipped to launch in India soon

Notably, the exchange offer will last till January 7, 2022. For interested buyers, this offer can be grabbed from Lava’s official website. The exchange offer is applicable for both the 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variant of the Realme 8s.

To make it easier for consumers, Lava has also placed the Agni 5G phone and Realme 8s side by side.

As per specifications, the Lava Agni 5G comes packed with a 6.78-inch display, 90hz screen refresh rate, a 5000mAh battery, 30W fast charging support, 64-megapixel + a 5-megapixel + a 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel quad rear camera system, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, up to 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and more.

In comparison, the Realme 8s includes a 6.5-inch display, 90hz screen refresh rate, a 5000mAh battery, 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple rear camera system, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, 33W fast charging support and more.

Probably, folks are Lava find the offer tempting and aim to grab more and more consumers on board. But comparing smartphones on the basis of geographical sentiments isn’t fair. Companies must strictly compare devices in terms of specifications and offers they provide.