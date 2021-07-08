This powerful Asus 5G phone costs over 1 lakh, developed by Qualcomm

Qualcomm in association with Asus has launched a powerful smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders. There’s no specific name of this phone, it is just called “Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders”. That is right. The phone is designed by Asus and the core performance is offered by chipmaker Qualcomm. The phone launches at a price of $ 1,499 USD, which roughly translates to Rs 1,12,000 (almost over a lakh). The exact India pricing of the phone hasn’t been announced yet, so we need to wait for it. Also Read - Top student laptops from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000: HP Chromebook, Mi Notebook, and more

Qualcomm has announced that the smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders will be available starting by August 2021. The exact date hasn’t been revealed yet. The phone will be released first for markets including the United States, Canada, Denmark, United Kingdom, Japan, Korea, and finally followed by India. The phone comes bundled with active noise cancelling true wireless earphones, Qualcomm quick charge 5, custom rubber bumper and braided cables. The phone is offered only in blue colour option. Also Read - Top tech news of week: Battlegrounds Mobile India launched, iOS 15 public beta released, more

Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders: Specs

As far as the specs are concerned, the smartphone comes packed with 6.78-inch display with 144hz screen refresh rate, Samsung sAMOLED panel, 2448x1080p screen resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, Always on display and more. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with LPDDR5 16GB of RAM and USF3.1 512GB of internal storage. It weighs around 210g to be specific. Also Read - Mi 12 Ultra to be a massive upgrade, can pack 200MP camera, Snapdragon 895 SoC

The smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders offers triple rear camera system including 64-megapixel primary Sony flagship IMX686 sensor paired with Sony IMX363 12-megapixel ultrawide lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and up to 12x total zoom. On the front, the phone includes a 24-megapixel front shooter.

The phone also features dual stereo speakers, Qualcomm aptX Adaptive and Snapdragon Sound technology, Wi-Fi Direct, Dual SIM slots, 4000mAh battery, Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0 charging, Quick Charge 5 power adapter (65W), Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 and more.