This is what the Google Pixel 7a may look like, its features leaked

Google is reportedly working on the next affordable Pixel phone and it may be called the Pixel 7a. Rumours are rife that the launch of the Pixel 7a may take place towards the middle of 2023, but Google has not said anything officially. Before that happens, we have been treated with fresh renders of the Pixel 7a that show off the phone’s design in its entirety.

The first look at the Pixel 7a shows the design of the rumoured upcoming phone is similar to that of the Pixel 6a. These renders were shared by Smartprix. The Pixel 7a, while being similar to the Pixel 6a in terms of design, also looks like the Pixel 7 that was launched in India recently. For instance, the back of the phone retains the aluminium visor with two camera sensors and an LED flash on it.

The Pixel 7a back is white in colour, but it may also come in a dark grey colour option. Since it will be an affordable phone, it could be made of plastic instead of glass. The phone seems to have curved edges. The Pixel 7a may come with slim bezels on three sides and a slightly thicker one on the bottom on the front. The display has a punch hole right at the centre. On the bottom, there is a USB-C port and speaker grilles on either side of it. Unfortunately, there is no 3.5mm headphone jack. The Pixel 7a may be 9.0mm thick.

While the renders show the Pixel 7a design, the specifications were leaked previously. According to previous reports, the Pixel 7a may come with a 90Hz Full-HD OLED display that may be manufactured by Samsung. On the back, the Pixel 7a may come with a 64-megapixel main sensor and a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor. Powering the Pixel 7a may be a Tensor G2 processor along with a Qualcomm chipset for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Over and above fast wired charging, the Pixel 7a may also come with 5W wireless charging.