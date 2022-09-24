This is what the Xiaomi 12T Pro, Xiaomi 12T may look like

Xiaomi 12T Pro and Xiaomi 12T are allegedly coming soon and if you were wondering what they would look like, a fresh render has revealed it all. Tipster Evan Blass, who goes by @evleaks on Twitter, has shared what look like the official press renders of the upcoming Xiaomi 12T series. Their design is uncannily similar to the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, but they both also look like each other. The renders also reveal that the 12S Ultra would come with a 200-megapixel camera. Also Read - Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro alongside Redmi Pad tipped to launch in October

Blass’ renders show at least two colourways for the Xiaomi 12T Pro and Xiaomi 12T: a light blueish variant and a grey variant. Both phones look alike, so while it is going to be hard to tell them apart, their height may be different. Even on the front, the Xiaomi 12T Pro and Xiaomi 12T are very much similar. The display of both phones has a punch-hole at the dead centre, inside which the selfie camera is available. Other design elements such as the power button, the volume rocker, the USB-C port, and the speaker grille are at the same spots on both phones. Also Read - Xiaomi 12T Pro gets certified on Google Play Console revealing key specs

The only discernible difference between the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro based on the currently available specifications would be the main camera on the back. The former would use a 108-megapixel camera, while the latter would have a 200-megapixel camera on the back. The Xiaomi 12T Ultra will, thus, arrive as a competitor to the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which was launched as the world’s first 200-megapixel camera phone recently. Also Read - Xiaomi 12T Pro with 200MP cameras could launch in September

Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro specifications

The Xiaomi 12T Pro may come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 12T is likely to have the same display specifications. Powering the Xiaomi 12T Pro could be a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with up to 12GB of RAM, while the 12T may use a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra processor with 8GB of RAM. Both phones could feature 120W fast charging.

Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro price

According to a report, the Xiaomi 12T Pro will be available at a starting price of EUR 849 (roughly Rs 66,700) in Europe, while the Xiaomi 12T could start at EUR 649 (roughly Rs 51,000). Both phones may launch in international markets sometime in October.