This might be the biggest difference between iPhone 14 and iPhone 13

Apple's new iPhones every year arrive amid fanfare, as well as criticism. While the new Dynamic Island — the replacement for the controversial notch — on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are receiving applause, people are not liking that the new iPhone 14 is no different from last year's iPhone 13. There are some small but not very important upgrades in the iPhone 14 over the iPhone 13. But the biggest of them could be the back design. iFixit did a teardown of the new iPhone 14, only to find out that it is a lot easier to repair than last year's iPhone 13.

In its report, iFixit said the new glass on the back of the iPhone 14 can be opened without having to remove the screen. On its scale of ease of repairability, the iPhone 14 earned a good 7 out of 10, which is better than the iPhone 13's score of 6. iFixit said the baseline iPhone has become much easier than any iPhone after the iPhone 8, which required you to take off the screen for repairing a cracked glass back. Since the iPhone 14 does not have the same glass design as the iPhone 13, it could perhaps be the biggest difference between the two models.

The redesigned internals of the iPhone 14 favour customers who opt for Apple’s self-repair programme in the US. Not only customers, but this redesign will also reduce steps needed by trained repairers to replace a cracked glass back.

What’s inside?

iFixit said the back of the iPhone 14 opens to the right exposing the internal components and metal brackets on the side of the panel. The aluminium midframe and antenna, therefore, have undergone a redesign. “In other words, Apple has gone back to the drawing board and reworked the iPhone’s internals to make repair easier. It’s an upgrade so seamless that the best tech reviewers in the world didn’t notice,” said iFixit.

Removing the back requires some heat, the use of a suction cup, and a prying tool to decompress the adhesive. The iFixit team also pointed out that Apple has used a lot more adhesive to seal both sides of the iPhone 14, helping in the repositioning of the internal components. When opened from the front, the iPhone 14 internals show the screen connector cables and a metal sheet that protects the components beneath it.

But while the iPhone 14 has undergone a redesign, the more expensive and more popular iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max still use the old architecture, making the duo as hard to repair as the last year’s iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max were. Apple, unfortunately, still requires you to verify the back glass part after the swap.