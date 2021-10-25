Reliance Jio has revealed a few key details of its upcoming JioPhone Next smartphone which will launch on 4 November in India. This is the first smartphone by Jio that will be launched in partnership with Google. The 4G handset was unveiled by Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Google CEO Sundar Pichai at RIL’s annual general meeting (AGM) in June this year. Also Read - JioPhone Next specifications revealed ahead of November launch: Check price, full specs, more

One of the main highlights of the JioPhone Next is its Android-powered new Pragati OS. As per the company, “The new OS has been engineered by the best minds at Jio and Google with an objective to bring Pragati (progress) for all, while offering truly seamless experience at affordable cost.” Also Read - JioPhone Next releasing soon: Expected price in India, top specs and other details

Top 5 features of the upcoming JioPhone Next that you should look out for:

Voice Assistant

The upcoming JioPhone Next will come with support for voice assistant. Users will be able to perform operations like opening apps, manage settings and so on by giving simple voice commands. Additionally, they will also be able to surf content and get information from internet in any preferred language.

Read Aloud, Translate feature

The new “Translate” functionality will let users see the screen translated to any language of their choice. After this, they can easily use the “Listen” feature to listen to that content. The “Listen” functionality lets users listen to the content on the screen. They can consume content by listening to the content in any language they want.

Jio and Google Apps preloaded

The JioPhone Next will come with support for all android apps that can be downloaded on the phone via Google Play Store. The smartphone will come preloaded with a bunch of Jio and Google apps.

Smart Camera

According to Jio, JioPhone Next will come with a smart camera that supports various features including Portrait Mode, Night Mode, and so on. As per the company, the smartphone also comes “preloaded with custom Indian augmented reality filters” that will enhance images by applying them according to the occasion and emotions.

Automatic Software upgrade

Just so that users don’t have to update the operating systems manually, the smartphone will remain up to date automatically. According to the company, it will also come with security updates.