Upcoming iOS 16.1 update fixes ugly battery percentage icon on iPhones

While iOS 16 introduced several new features for the eligible iPhone models, it also brought back the battery percentage icon to the status bar. As much as I liked the fact that I can see the percentage levels of the battery, that always-filled battery icon irked me. No more. Apple has changed the battery percentage icon on the iPhones with the latest iOS 16.1 beta to look the way it is supposed to.

The iOS 16.1 beta now shows the visual representation of the battery changing according to the percentage level. For years, Android phones have had an exactly similar implementation for the battery percentage indicator inside the battery icon. Perhaps that it is why, over the years, it became the benchmark and when Apple tried to steer away from that, people did not like the iPhone battery percentage indicator.

Here is what the new battery indicator on iOS 16.1 beta looks like:

What else is coming to iOS 16.1

Besides the new battery percentage indicator, the iOS 16.1 beta 2 also shows the battery percentage above the time on the lock screen as soon as you start charging it. It is a big change for how iPhone shows the battery levels without requiring you to do extra work. However, this change is a part of the iOS 16.1 beta update right now, and we do not know when Apple plans to release iOS 16.1 to the stable channel. Sooner or later, the update will arrive for all eligible iPhones though.

The next major update to iOS 16 is also likely to bring fixes for the annoying copy-paste prompts that ask you every time you paste something. The fix is likely already a part of the iOS 16.1 beta. Another fix is for camera jitters that unexpectedly crept into videos shot from third-party apps, such as TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram. Not only the videos but images also look ugly when clicked from the camera of third-party apps.