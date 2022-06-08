comscore Europe makes it mandatory for all phones, tablets, more to ship with USB-C port
News

USB-C to become mandatory for all smartphones, tablets, earbuds and cameras in Europe starting 2024

Mobiles

European Union has made it mandatory for all smartphones, tablets, laptops, e-readers and earbuds to ship with a USB Type-C port starting the fall of 2024.

USB Type C

Image: European Union

In a landmark decision, the European Parliament has reached an agreement that makes it mandatory for all smartphones, tablets, cameras and earbuds sold in the region to have a common USB-C port for charging. The new rule will also apply to Apple’s iPhones that sell with a USB Type-C port. This law is a part of European Union’s efforts to reduce electronic waste and make using various devices a hassle free experience for consumers. Also Read - Apple iPhone and AirPods to adopt USB-C by fall 2024: All you need to know

The European Parliament says that the new rule will help consumers save up to 250 million euro a year on unnecessary charger purchases. Also Read - Intel announces new Thunderbolt 4 standard for next-gen machines

What is changing?

Under the new rules, consumers will no longer need a different charger and a cable every time they purchase a new device. Instead, they will be able to use a single charger for all of their small and medium-sized portable electronic devices. This means that all the smartphones tablets, e-readers, earbuds, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld videogame consoles and portable speakers that are rechargeable via a wired cable will ship with a USB Type-C port regardless of their manufacturer. Also Read - An Apple IoT network adapter is in the works, but it's not for everyone

“The charging speed is also harmonised for devices that support fast charging, allowing users to charge their devices at the same speed with any compatible charger,” European Parliament told the publication.

The European Parliament also said that Consumers will be provided with clear information on the charging characteristics of new devices, which in turn would make it easier for them to see whether their existing chargers are compatible. Buyers will also be able to choose whether they want to purchase new electronic equipment with or without a charging device.

This means that Apple, which ships its iPhones with a lightning port will also be forced to ship the devices with a lightning port instead of a USB Type-C port. However, Apple hasn’t commented on the matter yet.

When will the new rule come into effect?

The new rule will come into effect in the autumn of 2024. This means that OEMs shipping smartphones tablets, e-readers, earbuds, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld videogame consoles and portable speakers in the region starting the fall 2024 will have to ship their devices with a UBS-C port. Laptops will also have to be adapted to the requirements by 40 months after the entry into force.

  • Published Date: June 8, 2022 11:54 AM IST
  • Updated Date: June 8, 2022 11:54 AM IST

