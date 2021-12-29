comscore Using a OnePlus phone? You must update your phone immediately
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Using a OnePlus phone? You must update your phone immediately
News

Using a OnePlus phone? You must update your phone immediately

Mobiles

Several OnePlus phone users have been facing issues with sending and receiving media files on WhatsApp. To fix the issue, OnePlus phone users will need to upgrade their phone to the latest software update.

oneplus-8t

Several OnePlus users have been facing issues with their WhatsApp account in the last few days. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has acknowledged the issue and rolled out a fix for the same. Also Read - OnePlus 10 launch date to be announced next week but Indians should not get excited

As per reports, several OnePlus phone users have been facing issues with sending and receiving media files on WhatsApp. The company says, to fix the issue, OnePlus phone users will need to upgrade their phone to the latest software update, which is version 11.0.5.1. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro key detail confirmed ahead of official launch in January

The models facing the WhatsApp issue include – the OnePlus 7, the OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 7T Pro, the OnePlus 8, the OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8T. So, if you own one of these models, upgrade your smartphone to the latest software version immediately else you will continue to face media file issues on WhatsApp. Also Read - Income Tax department conducts raids at OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo India offices: Report

You can follow these steps to update your OnePlus smartphone:

Step 1: Open the Settings menu

Step 2: Scroll down to the system option

Step 3: Click on system updates

Step 4: Check if you have received an update.

Step 5: If yes, click on install.

If you haven’t received an update yet, you might need to wait for some more time since the update is rolling out in a phased manner.

If the WhatsApp media file issue hasn’t been fixed after installing the update, we suggest reinstalling the messaging app. You may first delete the app, and then re-install the application from the Google Play store.

Meanwhile, the smartphone manufacturer is gearing up to announce the launch date of its upcoming flagship smartphone dubbed the OnePlus 10 series. As per the latest reports, the company will announce the launch date of the OnePlus 10 series on January 4. Initially, the smartphone series will launch in China, later followed by other markets including India.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 29, 2021 7:48 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

44999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens.
OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

29999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
48MP + 5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

From smart TVs to bluetooth speaker: Essentials for your movie night
Photo Gallery
From smart TVs to bluetooth speaker: Essentials for your movie night
This New Year's eve treat yourself to a movie night: Here are the essentials

Photo Gallery

This New Year's eve treat yourself to a movie night: Here are the essentials

No internet, no cash? How to still use UPI to send money

How To

No internet, no cash? How to still use UPI to send money

Using a OnePlus phone? You must update your phone immediately

Mobiles

Using a OnePlus phone? You must update your phone immediately

Ola S1 Pro customers suffer a harrowing experience

Features

Ola S1 Pro customers suffer a harrowing experience

Top WhatsApp features that we expect to see in 2022

Photo Gallery

Top WhatsApp features that we expect to see in 2022

Top WhatsApp features that we expect to see in 2022

Photo Gallery

Top WhatsApp features that we expect to see in 2022

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

No internet, no cash? How to still use UPI to send money

Upcoming movies coming to Netflix, Amazon prime in January 2022: Brazen, The Tender Bar, and more

Apple puts Foxconn plant on probation, iPhone 12 production on hold until further notice

Haven t filed e-nomination on EPFO? Here s how you can do it before December 31

Covid Vaccination certificate: Simple steps to correct your information on the document

Ola S1 Pro customers suffer a harrowing experience

Ola, Uber rides to online food delivery: New GST rule to bring these changes from Jan 1

Final Goodbye: Tech that called it quits in 2021

Explained: Here s how your online transactions will change from January 1

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Related Topics

Related Stories

Using a OnePlus phone? You must update your phone immediately

Mobiles

Using a OnePlus phone? You must update your phone immediately
OnePlus 10 launch date to be announced next week but Indians should not get excited

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 launch date to be announced next week but Indians should not get excited
OnePlus 10 Pro key detail confirmed ahead of official launch in January

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro key detail confirmed ahead of official launch in January
Income Tax department conducts raids at OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo India offices: Report

News

Income Tax department conducts raids at OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo India offices: Report
OnePlus Buds Z2 price in India leaked online, suggest imminent launch

Wearables

OnePlus Buds Z2 price in India leaked online, suggest imminent launch

हिंदी समाचार

26 करोड़ की प्राइज पूल वाली पबजी मोबाइल Esports टूर्नामेंट की टीमें हुई फाइनल, जानें टूर्नामेंट का शेड्यूल

Free Fire Ranked Season 25: जानें स्टार्ट डेट, रिवॉर्ड्स की लिस्ट और सभी खास बातें

Free Fire Redeem Codes December 29: आज ये कोड्स फ्री दिलाएंगे गन स्किन समेत ढेरों इनाम

OnePlus 10 Pro के साथ लॉन्च हो सकता है OnePlus 10, जानें क्या होगा इसमें खास

Aadhaar Card के जरिए KYC के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन करना है बहुत आसान, बस फॉलो करें ये स्टेप्स

Latest Videos

Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video

News

Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video
VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review

News

VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review
Google Android 13 May Bring New Clock Layout, Language Selection For Apps

News

Google Android 13 May Bring New Clock Layout, Language Selection For Apps
How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide

News

No internet, no cash? How to still use UPI to send money
How To
No internet, no cash? How to still use UPI to send money
Upcoming movies coming to Netflix, Amazon prime in January 2022: Brazen, The Tender Bar, and more

Entertainment

Upcoming movies coming to Netflix, Amazon prime in January 2022: Brazen, The Tender Bar, and more
Apple puts Foxconn plant on probation, iPhone 12 production on hold until further notice

News

Apple puts Foxconn plant on probation, iPhone 12 production on hold until further notice
Haven t filed e-nomination on EPFO? Here s how you can do it before December 31

How To

Haven t filed e-nomination on EPFO? Here s how you can do it before December 31
Covid Vaccination certificate: Simple steps to correct your information on the document

How To

Covid Vaccination certificate: Simple steps to correct your information on the document

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers