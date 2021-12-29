Using a OnePlus phone? You must update your phone immediately

Several OnePlus users have been facing issues with their WhatsApp account in the last few days. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has acknowledged the issue and rolled out a fix for the same. Also Read - OnePlus 10 launch date to be announced next week but Indians should not get excited

As per reports, several OnePlus phone users have been facing issues with sending and receiving media files on WhatsApp. The company says, to fix the issue, OnePlus phone users will need to upgrade their phone to the latest software update, which is version 11.0.5.1.

The models facing the WhatsApp issue include – the OnePlus 7, the OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 7T Pro, the OnePlus 8, the OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8T. So, if you own one of these models, upgrade your smartphone to the latest software version immediately else you will continue to face media file issues on WhatsApp.

You can follow these steps to update your OnePlus smartphone:

Step 1: Open the Settings menu

Step 2: Scroll down to the system option

Step 3: Click on system updates

Step 4: Check if you have received an update.

Step 5: If yes, click on install.

If you haven’t received an update yet, you might need to wait for some more time since the update is rolling out in a phased manner.

If the WhatsApp media file issue hasn’t been fixed after installing the update, we suggest reinstalling the messaging app. You may first delete the app, and then re-install the application from the Google Play store.

Meanwhile, the smartphone manufacturer is gearing up to announce the launch date of its upcoming flagship smartphone dubbed the OnePlus 10 series. As per the latest reports, the company will announce the launch date of the OnePlus 10 series on January 4. Initially, the smartphone series will launch in China, later followed by other markets including India.