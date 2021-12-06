Vivo could soon launch rollable smartphone similar to Oppo Find X 2021

Oppo earlier this year showcased its Oppo X 2021 concept rollable smartphone. While the company is yet to launch its first foldable/rollable display smartphone, Vivo has also been working on a rollable smartphone of its own. A recently filed patent from Vivo spotted by 91Mobiles consists of images showcasing a sliding concept. Also Read - Oppo Pad Android tablet with Snapdragon 870 SoC tipped to launch in India in early 2022

According to the patent drawings, the device will sport an extendable screen, which expands from the right, similar to Oppo Find X 2021 concept smartphone. The images showcase that the device will come with a triple camera setup at the back, a speaker grille on the top edge, and a USB Type-C port.

Apart from the rollable display smartphone patent, Vivo has also patented a smartphone with a detachable under-display selfie camera module. The detachable camera module according to the patent will slot into one of the top corners, allowing it to be seamlessly flush with the body without any visible bulge. This will allow the device to offer a full front screen experience, with or without this module being attached.

Oppo could launch its first foldable smartphone this month

While Vivo is currently in its initial stages to launch its foldable smartphone, Oppo is expected to launch its first foldable smartphone this month. The upcoming device could be called the Oppo Find N 5G and will come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor for taking selfies.

The upcoming foldable smartphone is expected to feature a tiny display next to the primary camera, which can be used to frame photos. It is being said that Oppo‘s first foldable smartphone will feature an inward folding display, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold/Flip series.

According to earlier reports, the device will feature a 7.8 to 8-inch OLED display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with the Adreno 660 GPU.

The device will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera at the back and a 32-megapixel selfie snapper at the front. It will likely have a side-mounted fingerprint reader. All of this will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.