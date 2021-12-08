comscore iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5 SE details tipped
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Vivo iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5 SE might support 66W fast charging
News

Vivo iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5 SE might support 66W fast charging

Mobiles

A tipster suggested that the Vivo S12, S12 Pro and iQOOO Neo 5E, Neo 5 SE will be powered by these three chipsets- Snapdragon 778G+, Dimensity 1200, and Snapdragon 888 SoCs.

iQOO-Neo-5

iQOO Neo 5

Vivo is expected to launch a few smartphones in the coming days. Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed a few key details about the upcoming Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro, iQOO Neo 5s and iQOO 5SE. The tipster hints that the company’s all four upcoming handsets are likely to run on OriginOS Ocean out of the box. It is reported that handsets with model number V2162A and V2163A Vivo phones that were recently certified by the 3C and spotted on TENAA certification site might be Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro. Also Read - Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Best smartphone deals on iPhone 12 Mini, ROG Phone 3 and more

The tipster further announced that Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro will come with 44W fast charging support. On the other hand, the upcoming iQOO Neo 5 models will support 66W fast charging. He suggested that the four models will be powered by these three chipsets- Snapdragon 778G+, Dimensity 1200, and Snapdragon 888 SoCs. Going by a report by GSMArena, chances are that the Vivo S12 and S12 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ processor while iQOO Neo series smartphones might be powered by the other two chipsets. Also Read - Vivo could soon launch rollable smartphone similar to Oppo Find X 2021

Earlier reports hinted that Vivo S12 and Vivo 12 Pro will feature a rectangular notch on the front. This notch might house a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 lens along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The smartphones are expected to feature a 108-megapixel triple camera setup at the back. The Pro model is likely to come with curved edges on both sides of the panel. Also Read - Vivo Pad with Snapdragon 870 SoC appears online, likely to debut next year

To vote for other categories, click here

As for the iQOO Neo series, iQOO Neo 5s is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and iQOO Neo 5 SE might come with Dimensity 1200 chipset. In terms of camera, chances are iQOO Neo 5s might feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel IMX598 primary sensor. It is likely to sport a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Notably, the company has not announced the official launch date of the four models.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 8, 2021 1:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google stops a botnet that impacted millions of Windows devices
News
Google stops a botnet that impacted millions of Windows devices
iPhone 13 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21, OnePlus smartphones: Check best ICICI, HDFC bank offers, deals

Deals

iPhone 13 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21, OnePlus smartphones: Check best ICICI, HDFC bank offers, deals

New Twitter Spaces feature rolled out: Check details

How To

New Twitter Spaces feature rolled out: Check details

Google Stadia comes to LG Smart TVs: How to play games online

Smart TVs

Google Stadia comes to LG Smart TVs: How to play games online

Microsoft launches cybersecurity skilling program in India

News

Microsoft launches cybersecurity skilling program in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google stops a botnet that impacted millions of Windows devices

iPhone 13 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21, OnePlus smartphones: Check best ICICI, HDFC bank offers, deals

Google Stadia comes to LG Smart TVs: How to play games online

Microsoft launches cybersecurity skilling program in India

Indian-origin CEO who fired 900 employees over a Zoom call, sends an apology

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

How Spotify is giving major FOMO feels to Apple Music users

Related Topics

Related Stories

iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5 SE details tipped

Mobiles

iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5 SE details tipped
Vivo could soon launch rollable smartphone similar to Oppo Find X 2021

Mobiles

Vivo could soon launch rollable smartphone similar to Oppo Find X 2021
Vivo V23 series may launch in India this month: Report

Mobiles

Vivo V23 series may launch in India this month: Report
iQoo 9 series may launch in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: Check price, specifications, features

Mobiles

iQoo 9 series may launch in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: Check price, specifications, features
Vivo Pad with Snapdragon 870 SoC appears online, likely to debut next year

News

Vivo Pad with Snapdragon 870 SoC appears online, likely to debut next year

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Winter Wish Event में मिलेंगे धांसू रिवॉर्ड्स, यहां चेक करें डिटेल्स

Free Fire x Money Heist: गेम में आया उड़ते नोटों वाला सर्फबोर्ड, इस तरह मिलेगा फ्री

HP Omen 16 गेमिंग लैपटॉप 11th Gen Intel Core प्रोसेसर के साथ भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

Free Fire में आज आप जीत सकते हैं फ्री Ice Feather Katana स्किन, जानें तरीका

Infinix InBook X1 सीरीज हुई लॉन्च, कम दाम में मिलेगा धांसू लैपटॉप

Latest Videos

Apple's Budget Products LineUp for 2022 Leaked | Check the Details Here | BGR India

News

Apple's Budget Products LineUp for 2022 Leaked | Check the Details Here | BGR India
Tecno Spark 8T budget smartphone to launch in India soon | Know specs, features and price

News

Tecno Spark 8T budget smartphone to launch in India soon | Know specs, features and price
Google Pixel Watch may launch in 2022 | Google Watch image leaks reveal design

News

Google Pixel Watch may launch in 2022 | Google Watch image leaks reveal design
Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India

News

Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India

News

Google stops a botnet that impacted millions of Windows devices
News
Google stops a botnet that impacted millions of Windows devices
iPhone 13 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21, OnePlus smartphones: Check best ICICI, HDFC bank offers, deals

Deals

iPhone 13 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21, OnePlus smartphones: Check best ICICI, HDFC bank offers, deals
Google Stadia comes to LG Smart TVs: How to play games online

Smart TVs

Google Stadia comes to LG Smart TVs: How to play games online
Microsoft launches cybersecurity skilling program in India

News

Microsoft launches cybersecurity skilling program in India
Indian-origin CEO who fired 900 employees over a Zoom call, sends an apology

News

Indian-origin CEO who fired 900 employees over a Zoom call, sends an apology

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers