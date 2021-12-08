Vivo is expected to launch a few smartphones in the coming days. Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed a few key details about the upcoming Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro, iQOO Neo 5s and iQOO 5SE. The tipster hints that the company’s all four upcoming handsets are likely to run on OriginOS Ocean out of the box. It is reported that handsets with model number V2162A and V2163A Vivo phones that were recently certified by the 3C and spotted on TENAA certification site might be Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro. Also Read - Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Best smartphone deals on iPhone 12 Mini, ROG Phone 3 and more

The tipster further announced that Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro will come with 44W fast charging support. On the other hand, the upcoming iQOO Neo 5 models will support 66W fast charging. He suggested that the four models will be powered by these three chipsets- Snapdragon 778G+, Dimensity 1200, and Snapdragon 888 SoCs. Going by a report by GSMArena, chances are that the Vivo S12 and S12 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ processor while iQOO Neo series smartphones might be powered by the other two chipsets. Also Read - Vivo could soon launch rollable smartphone similar to Oppo Find X 2021

Earlier reports hinted that Vivo S12 and Vivo 12 Pro will feature a rectangular notch on the front. This notch might house a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 lens along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The smartphones are expected to feature a 108-megapixel triple camera setup at the back. The Pro model is likely to come with curved edges on both sides of the panel. Also Read - Vivo Pad with Snapdragon 870 SoC appears online, likely to debut next year

As for the iQOO Neo series, iQOO Neo 5s is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and iQOO Neo 5 SE might come with Dimensity 1200 chipset. In terms of camera, chances are iQOO Neo 5s might feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel IMX598 primary sensor. It is likely to sport a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Notably, the company has not announced the official launch date of the four models.