Vivo Launches Vivo Y01 Smartphone With 5000mah Battery Mediatek Chip Price Other Details

Vivo launched the new Vivo Y01 smartphonev in the budget range. The new smartphone provides a massive battery and also comes with water-drop notch display. The phone gets a single camera design on the rear panel as well as the front-facing sensor. The Vivo Y01 smartphone will be going against the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 10A, Realme C31, Narzo 50A and even the Infinix Hot 11 in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment Also Read - Nothing Phone 1 India launch imminent: Here's what we know so far

The Vivo Y01 has been launched at a price of Rs 8,999 and it will be available in two colors – Elegant Black and Sapphire Blue on vivo India E-Store and across all partner retail stores. Also Read - Infinix Smart 6 launched in India with price tag below Rs 8,000: Check details

Features

Vivo Y01 comes with 6.51-inch HD+ display (with Eye Protection Mode). The screen is wrapped around with plastic that gives it a thckness of 8.28 mm. Th Also Read - Xiaomi India loses steam in sales but retains top spot, Realme inches closer to Samsung

The Vivo Y01 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor and Multi-Turbo 3.0. It comes with a 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. The smartphone also gets a triple card slot to accommodate two SIM cards and one microSD memory card. The phone can handle a microSD card of up to 1TB.

The phone gets a relatively big 5000 mAh battery that the company claims offers hours of usage without any glitch. The smartphone gets Funtouch OS 11.1 which is based on Android 11. The phone also gets something called the Multi Turbo 3.0 feature. Vivo claims this feature has been built specially to prioritize the internal storage when multiple applications are running simultaneously to offer a smooth experience.

For added safety. the Vivo Y01 is equipped with Face Wake feature which in essence is a face unlock feature. Vivo Y01 also gets an 8-megapixel. The front camera is a 5-megapixel lens which supports features like time-lapse to face beauty.

Vivo Y01 is ‘Made in India’ and is manufactured at Vivo’s Greater Noida facility. The facility employs around 10,000 men and women, according to a release by the brand.