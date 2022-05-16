comscore Vivo launches Vivo Y01 smartphone with 5000mAh battery, MediaTek chip: Price, other details
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Vivo Launches Vivo Y01 Smartphone With 5000mah Battery Mediatek Chip Price Other Details
News

Vivo launches Vivo Y01 smartphone with 5000mAh battery at Rs 8,999: Check details here

Mobiles

The Vivo Y01 smartphone will be going against the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 10A, Realme C31, Narzo 50A and even the Infinix Hot 11 in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment

Vivo Y01

Vivo Y01 launched in India

Vivo launched the new Vivo Y01 smartphonev in the budget range. The new smartphone provides a massive battery and also comes with water-drop notch display. The phone gets a single camera design on the rear panel as well as the front-facing sensor. The Vivo Y01 smartphone will be going against the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 10A, Realme C31, Narzo 50A and even the Infinix Hot 11 in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment Also Read - Nothing Phone 1 India launch imminent: Here's what we know so far

The Vivo Y01 has been launched at a price of Rs 8,999 and it will be available in two colors – Elegant Black and Sapphire Blue on vivo India E-Store and across all partner retail stores. Also Read - Infinix Smart 6 launched in India with price tag below Rs 8,000: Check details

Features

Vivo Y01 comes with 6.51-inch HD+ display (with Eye Protection Mode). The screen is wrapped around with plastic that gives it a thckness of 8.28 mm. Th Also Read - Xiaomi India loses steam in sales but retains top spot, Realme inches closer to Samsung

The Vivo Y01 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor and Multi-Turbo 3.0. It comes with a 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. The smartphone also gets a triple card slot to accommodate two SIM cards and one microSD memory card. The phone can handle a microSD card of up to 1TB.

The phone gets a relatively big 5000 mAh battery that the company claims offers hours of usage without any glitch. The smartphone gets Funtouch OS 11.1 which is based on Android 11. The phone also gets something called the Multi Turbo 3.0 feature. Vivo claims this feature has been built specially to prioritize the internal storage when multiple applications are running simultaneously to offer a smooth experience.

For added safety. the Vivo Y01 is equipped with Face Wake feature which in essence is a face unlock feature. Vivo Y01 also gets an 8-megapixel. The front camera is a 5-megapixel lens which supports features like time-lapse to face beauty.

Vivo Y01 is ‘Made in India’ and is manufactured at Vivo’s Greater Noida facility. The facility employs around 10,000 men and women, according to a release by the brand.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 16, 2022 4:44 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Oppo Reno 8 series launch set for May 23: All you need to know
Mobiles
Oppo Reno 8 series launch set for May 23: All you need to know
2022 Mahindra Scorpio design details leaked ahead of India launch

Photo Gallery

2022 Mahindra Scorpio design details leaked ahead of India launch

Top Microsoft Teams features to make hybrid working easier

Photo Gallery

Top Microsoft Teams features to make hybrid working easier

WhatsApp working on new rich-preview feature

Apps

WhatsApp working on new rich-preview feature

Here's how much Apple iPhone 14 Max will cost in India

Mobiles

Here's how much Apple iPhone 14 Max will cost in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo launches Vivo Y01 smartphone with 5000mAh battery at Rs 8,999

Oppo Reno 8 series launch set for May 23: All you need to know

2022 Mahindra Scorpio design details leaked ahead of India launch

2022 Mahindra Scorpio design details leaked ahead of India launch: All you need to know

WhatsApp working on new rich-preview feature

Story of the world s cheapest car: Ratan Tata reveals the idea behind Tata Nano

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A23 में हुआ बड़ा प्राइस कट, जानें नई कीमत

Vi के 100 रुपये से कम के 5 बेस्ट प्लान, मिलता है OTT सब्सक्रिप्शन और बहुत कुछ...

Vivo Y01 भारत में लॉन्च, 9 हजार रुपये से कम कीमत में मिलेंगे ये शानदार फीचर्स

Free Fire World Series 2022 Sentosa Finals: ये टीमें होंगी शामिल, प्राइज पूल समेत सब डिटेल यहां जानें

LG की बडी तैयारी, पेश किया 360 डिग्री तक घूमने वाला OLED फोल्डेबल डिवाइस

Latest Videos

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 200 2022 – First Drive Review

Reviews

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 200 2022 – First Drive Review
Sennheiser SPORT TWS Review: All you need to know about it

Reviews

Sennheiser SPORT TWS Review: All you need to know about it
Moto edge 30 launched in India at ₹27,999, Check out its unboxing and first look of the smartphone

Hands On

Moto edge 30 launched in India at ₹27,999, Check out its unboxing and first look of the smartphone
Asus Vivobook 15 First Look and Quick Review, Check out the video to buy or not ?

Reviews

Asus Vivobook 15 First Look and Quick Review, Check out the video to buy or not ?

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999