Vivo S10 with Dimensity 1100 SoC, 108MP camera could launch in July

Vivo is currently working on its soon to launch Vivo S10 smartphone. Leaked renders of the device have emerged online alongside other details about it on Weibo ahead of the launch.

According to the leak, the Vivo S10 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC paired with a UFS 3.1 storage and 8 GB, 12 GB of RAM. Over and above, both the variants will come with 4GB of extended virtual RAM. The device will come pre-installed with Google's Android 11 operating system with the company's own OriginOS skin on top.

The device will support 44W rapid charging, which will be able to charge the device to 38 percent in 15 minutes. It will also come with support for NFC. The battery capacity of the device is currently not known.

Vivo S10 will feature a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a triple camera module along with an LED flash arranged in an L-shaped configuration. The triple camera setup will feature a 108-megapixel primary sensor paired with two support sensors.

The case renders of the Vivo S10 showcase a larger notch like the predecessor Vivo S9, to sport a dual selfie camera system. The device will sport a 6.44-inch AMOLED display, which was the same one used inside of the Vivo S9. The front dual-camera setup will consist of a 44-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor.

To recall, Vivo launched its Vivo S9 series earlier this year, which included two handsets including the Vivo S9 and Vivo S9e.