Vivo S12 launch set for December 22: Top specifications, price, and other details are out

Vivo V12 has been spotted in China Telecom’s product library, which revealed the design as well as the price, and also all other details. Let’s take a look at everything that has been revealed about the upcoming Vivo smartphone.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is set to release a range of products during December 22 event in China. These products include – the Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro, and Vivo Watch 2. So far, we have come across information about the Pro model but not much has been revealed about the vanilla variant. Latest leaks have now revealed details about the Vivo V12 smartphone. The smartphone will succeed the Vivo V10 model. Also Read - Vivo V23 tipped to launch in India in January 2022: Here’s what we know about it

The smartphone has been spotted in China Telecom’s product library, which revealed the design as well as the price, and also all other details. Let’s take a look at everything that has been revealed about the upcoming Vivo smartphone. Also Read - Vivo iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5 SE might support 66W fast charging

Vivo V12 specifications and price (leaked)

-The smartphone is tipped to come packed with an AMOLED display that measures 6.44-inches. It is said to offer full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate support. Also Read - Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Best smartphone deals on iPhone 12 Mini, ROG Phone 3 and more

-It is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Leak suggests that the Vivo V12 could be released in two variants – 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

-On the software front, the smartphone is expected to run on Android 11 OS based on OriginOS Ocean UI preinstalled. In fact, the Vivo V12 will be the first phone to come with OriginOS Ocean UI.

-On the camera front, the smartphone is likely to include three cameras on the rear panel consisting of a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

-On the front for selfies and video calls, the phone is tipped to include a 44-megapixel camera sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide snapper.

-Leak further reveals that the upcoming Vivo V12 will be backed by a 4,200mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

-Some of the other features are tipped to be — in-screen fingerprint scanner, a USB-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

-In terms of pricing, the upcoming Vivo S12 smartphone will start at 2,999 Yuan for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 3,339 Yuan for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

-Lastly, the leak suggests that the phone will come in three colours — Shimmering Black, Warm Gold, and Lake Blue.

  • Published Date: December 17, 2021 8:18 PM IST

