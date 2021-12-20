comscore Vivo S12 Pro details appear online, tipped to feature dual-LED flash front cameras
Vivo shared a short video teaser on its Weibo page revealing the Vivo S12 Pro's dual front-facing LED flashes, said to enhance selfies.

VIVO-S12

Vivo

Vivo S12 series, the company’s upcoming smartphone lineup is set to debut in China on December 22 and as per a post shared on Weibo, the duo is likely to have a triple camera setup. Also Read - Vivo S12 launch set for December 22: Top specifications, price, and other details are out

While we are just two days away from getting a fair glimpse of the new Vivo phones, the Chinese brand has begun posting teasers just to build hype around it before its official debut. Vivo shared a short video teaser on its Weibo page revealing details on Vivo S12 Pro. The Pro variant will get dual front flashes that will be embedded into the thin bezel on top. With the two LED lights, the selfies are said to improve, but we just hope it doesn’t a face glow brighter than the moon. Also Read - Vivo V23 tipped to launch in India in January 2022: Here’s what we know about it

One of the two cameras will have a 50-megapixel sensor, while the other one is tipped to an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. As per the advertisement (spotted by GSMArena), the front will have ‘four soft lights’ which simply dual-tone LED flashes. Also Read - Vivo iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5 SE might support 66W fast charging

Vivo S12 Pro, S12 specs (rumoured)

As far as specs are concerned, rumours point out the Pro model to get MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 chipset. The handset could feature a 6.5-inch OLED display, pack a 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Meanwhile, the vanilla variant from the new Vivo S-series is said to sport a 6.44 FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC could sit. The chipset will likely be paired with 8GB and 12GB RAM and have max storage of 256GB. The device could run Android 11 with custom-ROM skin on top.

Image: Vivo China

In terms of optics, the triple camera setup on the phone is said to include a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Dual front cameras with a 44-megapixel primary, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens pair could enhance selfies. As for backup, it may pack a 4,200mAh battery with 44W support fast charging solution. For security, the phone is tipped to get an in-display fingerprint scanner. The new Vivo S12 series would likely ditch the 3.5mm audio jack like any other premium phone these days

  • Published Date: December 20, 2021 3:21 PM IST

Best Sellers