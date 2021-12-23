Vivo has launched two new smartphones Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro in China today. Both the smartphones come with an 108-megapixel primary sensor and dual selfie cameras, and both handsets are powered by MediaTek Helio chipsets. Notably, the company has not announced when/if these smartphones will be available for buyers in India. Also Read - iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5 SE with triple camera, up to 144Hz refresh rate launched

Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro pricing, availability

Firstly, Vivo S12 comes in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,799 (approx Rs 33,100) and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will cost you CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,500). Also Read - Vivo S12 Pro new details appear online ahead of official debut on December 22

Similarly, Vivo S12 Pro also comes in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 40,200) and the 12GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will cost you CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,700). Both the smartphones will be available in Black, Blue and Gold colour options. They will be available for purchase from December 30 in China. Also Read - Vivo S12 launch set for December 22: Top specifications, price, and other details are out

Vivo S12 specifications

Vivo S12 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display that comes with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90 Hz refresh rate and a 180 Hz sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset and offers 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Vivo S12 features an under-display fingerprint sensor.

In terms of camera, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. As for selfies, the smartphone sports a dual selfie camera that houses a 44-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel front camera.

Vivo S12 is equipped with a 4,200 mAh battery that supports 44W Flash Charge fast charging.

Vivo S12 Pro specifications

Vivo S12 Pro features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,376 pixels) AMOLED display. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

In terms of photography, the Pro variant comes with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. As for the rear camera, it comes with the same specifications as the Vivo S12 model. The smartphone houses a 4,300 mAh battery that supports 44W Flash Charge fast charging.