comscore Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro debut in China with dual selfie camera
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro with 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup launched
News

Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro with 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup launched

Mobiles

Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro come with an 108-megapixel primary sensor and dual selfie cameras, and both handsets are powered by MediaTek Helio chipsets.

Vivo s12

Vivo has launched two new smartphones Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro in China today. Both the smartphones come with an 108-megapixel primary sensor and dual selfie cameras, and both handsets are powered by MediaTek Helio chipsets. Notably, the company has not announced when/if these smartphones will be available for buyers in India. Also Read - iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5 SE with triple camera, up to 144Hz refresh rate launched

Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro pricing, availability

Firstly, Vivo S12 comes in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at  CNY 2,799 (approx Rs 33,100) and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will cost you CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,500). Also Read - Vivo S12 Pro new details appear online ahead of official debut on December 22

Similarly, Vivo S12 Pro also comes in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 40,200) and the 12GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will cost you CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,700). Both the smartphones will be available in Black, Blue and Gold colour options. They will be available for purchase from December 30 in China. Also Read - Vivo S12 launch set for December 22: Top specifications, price, and other details are out

Vivo S12 specifications

Vivo S12 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display that comes with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90 Hz refresh rate and a 180 Hz sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset and offers 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Vivo S12 features an under-display fingerprint sensor.

In terms of camera, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. As for selfies, the smartphone sports a dual selfie camera that houses a 44-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel front camera.

Vivo S12 is equipped with a 4,200 mAh battery that supports 44W Flash Charge fast charging.

Vivo S12 Pro specifications

Vivo S12 Pro features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,376 pixels) AMOLED display. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

In terms of photography, the Pro variant comes with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. As for the rear camera, it comes with the same specifications as the Vivo S12 model. The smartphone houses a 4,300 mAh battery that supports 44W Flash Charge fast charging.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 23, 2021 5:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

This new Toyota EV even makes the Tata Nano look big
Electric Vehicle
This new Toyota EV even makes the Tata Nano look big
India will be at the center of the gaming universe

News

India will be at the center of the gaming universe

More than 22 crore passwords stolen: How to check if your password has been compromised

News

More than 22 crore passwords stolen: How to check if your password has been compromised

Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro debut in China with dual selfie camera

Mobiles

Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro debut in China with dual selfie camera

Zoom gets a major update: Here s what s new

Photo Gallery

Zoom gets a major update: Here s what s new

Zoom gets new features: Focus Mode for scheduled meetings, Missed meeting calls alert and more

Photo Gallery

Zoom gets new features: Focus Mode for scheduled meetings, Missed meeting calls alert and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Moto G Stylus (2022) could launch in June 2022; images, key specifications leak online

This new Toyota EV even makes the Tata Nano look big

India likely to see local chip manufacturing begin in the next 2-3 years

India will be at the center of the gaming universe

More than 22 crore passwords stolen: How to check if your password has been compromised

Explained: Here s how your online transactions will change from January 1

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro debut in China with dual selfie camera

Mobiles

Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro debut in China with dual selfie camera
iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5 SE with triple camera, up to 144Hz refresh rate launched

Mobiles

iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5 SE with triple camera, up to 144Hz refresh rate launched
Vivo S12 Pro new details appear online ahead of official debut on December 22

Mobiles

Vivo S12 Pro new details appear online ahead of official debut on December 22
Vivo S12 launch set for December 22: Top specifications, price, and other details are out

Mobiles

Vivo S12 launch set for December 22: Top specifications, price, and other details are out
Here s when Vivo V23 will launch in India

Mobiles

Here s when Vivo V23 will launch in India

हिंदी समाचार

48MP सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ इतनी सस्ती कीमत में लॉन्च हुआ Tecno Camon 18, फीचर्स भी बेहद शानदार

PUBG Mobile का बड़ा धमाका: इस साल कमाई में सबको पछाड़ा, जानें किस नंबर पर Free Fire और Genshin Impact जैसे गेम्स

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: 28 दिनों के लिए OTT Apps के साथ मिलने वाला बेस्ट प्रीपेड प्लान्स, जानें इनका अंतर

Huawei P50 Pocket फोल्डेबल फोन लॉन्च, मिलता है 40MP + 13MP + 32MP का कैमरा

Merry Christmas: दुनिया का पहला SMS वोडाफोन ने किया नीलाम, कीमत सुन उड़ जाएंगे होश

Latest Videos

Apple AirPods 3 REVIEW | Should you buy?

Reviews

Apple AirPods 3 REVIEW | Should you buy?
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Out | Know All about the specs and Prices | BGR India

News

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Out | Know All about the specs and Prices | BGR India
Amazon’s Gifting Days Sale 2021 | Buy Smartphone accessories at ₹99/- Only | BGR India

News

Amazon’s Gifting Days Sale 2021 | Buy Smartphone accessories at ₹99/- Only | BGR India
How to reply to specific message on Instagram DM | How to reply on Instagram Message

News

How to reply to specific message on Instagram DM | How to reply on Instagram Message

News

Moto G Stylus (2022) could launch in June 2022; images, key specifications leak online
Mobiles
Moto G Stylus (2022) could launch in June 2022; images, key specifications leak online
This new Toyota EV even makes the Tata Nano look big

Electric Vehicle

This new Toyota EV even makes the Tata Nano look big
India likely to see local chip manufacturing begin in the next 2-3 years

News

India likely to see local chip manufacturing begin in the next 2-3 years
India will be at the center of the gaming universe

News

India will be at the center of the gaming universe
More than 22 crore passwords stolen: How to check if your password has been compromised

News

More than 22 crore passwords stolen: How to check if your password has been compromised

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers