comscore Vivo S16 series debuts with 66W fast charging and Android 13: Check details
Vivo S16 series launched with triple cameras and a ring-like flashlight

Vivo S16 series sets itself in the midrange segment offering a varied choice for buyers. Buyers can pick between Snapdragon 870, Dimensity 8200, and Exynos 1080-powered phones, depending on their choice and budget.

  • Vivo has announced the Vivo S16 series in China.
  • The series comprises three phones - S16, S16 Pro, and S16e.
  • The top-of-the-line S16 Pro comes with Dimensity 8200 SoC.
Vivo S16 22

Vivo on Thursday launched the Vivo S16 series in China. The series consists of three phones all placed in the mid-range segment. The phones include Vivo S16, Vivo S16 Pro, and Vivo S16e. Also Read - Vivo announces year-end offers on Vivo V25, Vivo Y75, and Vivo Y35

The phones boot on the latest Android 13 OS out of the box and come with a mix of Snapdragon, Dimensity, and Exynos chips. Also Read - India should protect Vivo's legitimate rights and interests, says Chinese state media

Vivo S16, S16 Pro, and S16e specifications

Vivo S16 Pro Also Read - Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo may move some export production from China to India

Vivo S16 Pro

The Vivo S16 and S16 Pro share a similar specs sheet, while the S16e has its own set of features. All phones, however, boast a similar design and get a ring-like flagship, which could be helpful for those who make short videos or content in general.

Vivo S16

Vivo S16

The S16 and S16 Pro feature a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The S16e gets a smaller flat screen sized 6.62 inches with a 120Hz refresh rate. The trio has an FHD+ resolution and comes with triple cameras on the back.

Vivo S16e

Vivo S16e 

The S16 has a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The S16 Pro comes with a 50MP main lens with OIS support, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The S16e, on the other hand, has a weaker setup having a 50MP main lens and two sensors for depth and macro shots.

Powering the S16 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The S16 Pro is powered by the Dimensity 8200 SoC and the S16e has the Exynos 1080 chipset.

The trio packs a 4,600mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. The series boots on Android 13 OS out of the box with OriginOS Forest skin on top of it.

Vivo S16 series price, colors, and availability

The Vivo S16 and S16 Pro start at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 29,600) and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs 39,100). The S16e comes in at a cheaper starting price of CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs 24,900).

The series comes in Starry Night Black, Hyacinth Purple, and Sea Foam Green shades.

The series may launch in India or other global markets with a different name, but that remains to be seen.

  • Published Date: December 23, 2022 8:41 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 23, 2022 8:44 AM IST
