Vivo in August launched a 5G phone called Vivo S7 5G, now they are releasing a follow-up by making the Vivo S7e 5G official, which we have seen in a lot of leaks over the last few weeks. Vivo S7e 5G will compete against the likes of OPPO K7x, which was also recently launched. This phone comes with some interesting specifications, even though it is placed under the Vivo S7 5G. Also Read - Vivo S7e 5G, 8GB रैम, 128GB स्टोरेज, 64MP कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Vivo S7e 5G specifications

In line with what has been leaked so far, the Vivo S7e 5G arrives featuring the Waterdrop Notch design following in the footsteps of its predecessor, but it has been scaled down to accommodate one 32-megapixel selfie camera. It uses a 6.44-inch diagonal AMOLED panel that offers Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) with a 90.5% Screen-to-body ratio, 103% NTSC wide color gamut, HDR10, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Also Read - Vivo V20 SE First Impression : शानदार डिजाइन वाला वीवो का ये स्मार्टफोन कितना है दमदार

Also Read - Vivo Y91i स्मार्टफोन हुआ सस्ता, जानिए क्या है इस किफायती फोन की नई कीमत

At first glance, the Vivo S7e 5G design looks a lot like the Vivo Y73s 5G that the company announced last month. Even the rear triple-camera setup looks similar to the one in the vertical module with the LED flash around the camera. It’s just that the back of the Vivo S7e 5G is superior, thanks to the 64-megapixel primary camera, which is combined with the 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. This camera can also act as a macro lens to shoot 2.5cm close-up photos, and finally, we get a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Moreover, Vivo entrusts MediaTek’s Dimensity 720 processor, which is built on a 7nm process and is equipped with dual-mode 5G connectivity support, to power the device. It is paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 native storage. If it’s still lacking, there is a microSD card slot to allow users to expand storage capacity. Vivo S7e 5G is also equipped with Multi-Turbo 3.0 features and Game Space to provide a more enjoyable gaming experience.

There’s also a 70mm Liquid Cooled Heat Pipe equipped with a PGS Multi-layer Graphite Heat Sink combined with thermal gel and AI smart power-saving functions to help lower CPU temperatures by up to 10 degrees. Another highlight that the Vivo S7e 5G offers is its sleek design, which is only 7.73mm thick and weighs around 171.7 grams. Meanwhile, to keep it running, a 4,100 mAh capacity battery has been embedded.

Price and Availability of Vivo S7e 5G

Charging will also be faster because the smartphone running the Android 10 operating system with the FunTouch OS 10.5 interface on it is equipped with 33W FlashCharge support. Vivo S7e 5G is up for sale in three color choices, such as Mirror Black, Phantom Blue, and Silver Moon. Unfortunately, Vivo failed to provide us with pricing information, but the new smartphone is ready to pre-order in China. There is currently no information regarding availability on the international market.