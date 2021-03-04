comscore Vivo S9, S9e with MediaTek Dimensity chipset, up to 12GB RAM launched in China
BLA21 cibil.com ageas federal zee hindustan
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Vivo S9, S9e with dual front camera, 5G support launched: Price, specs
News

Vivo S9, S9e with dual front camera, 5G support launched: Price, specs

Mobiles

Vivo S9 5G is the world's first to feature MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 1100 chipset; the new Vivo S9 series has been launched starting at CNY 2,399 (around Rs 27,000).

Vivo S9

After weeks of teasing Vivo S9 series internals and design, the Chinese OEM has finally announced the new V-series smartphones. The Vivo S9 5G and Vivo S9e 5G have been launched in China for a price starting at CNY 2,399 (around Rs 27,000). Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Redmi Note 10, Vivo S9e, Realme GT: Top smartphone launches confirmed

The new Vivo S9 series looks identical to the Vivo S7 in terms of design. However, Vivo has made some internal upgrades to the new S-series. Here are all the details- Also Read - Vivo S9 with dual selfie camera likely to launch on March 3

Vivo S9 5G: Specifications, features

First up, the vanilla Vivo S9 5G features a 6.44-inch AMOLED display. To note, the new Vivo S-series phone is the world’s first to equip MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 1100 processor. The chipset uses a 4+4 configuration, the prime Cortex-A78 is clocked at 2.6GHz, while the latter at 2.0GHz. It is compatible with sub-6GHz networks and includes high fps power-saving and 5G ‘UltraSave’ power-saving enhancements. Also Read - Vivo S9e tipped to come with 4,100mAh battery, Dimensity 820 SoC: Leaked price, specs and more

Speaking of the Vivo S9 smartphone, the display comes with FHD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. The display has a TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort Certification, an SGS Seamless certification, and a 180 touch sampling rate as well. In terms of design, the smartphone appears to be a reprint version of the Vivo S7 with a straight edge frame and squared camera module.

As for the optics, the phone accommodates a triple camera array featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel lens meant for macro photography. The notch upfront houses a dual front-facing camera comprising of a 44-megapixel primary sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Two soft lights are embedded upfront for better shots in low-light.

In terms of memory configuration, Vivo S9 comes in two arrangements- 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 12GB RAM/256GB onboard storage. The new Vivo phone is claimed to feature an ultra-thin VC cooling plate that is 12.5 percent thinner than the standard cooling plate. The phone has a 4000mAh battery backup and includes 33W fast charging support. Vivo S9 runs OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 10. Other features include- in-display fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, 5G, and face unlock support.

Vivo S9e 5G: Specifications, features

The Vivo S9e 5G is a trimmed-down version of the variant S9 model. The screen size is the same as the standard version, but the latter gets an OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10 support. The phone is powered by a MediaTek 820 chipset and paired with two memory configurations – 8GB RAM/128GB or 8GB RAM/256GB internal storage.

vivo s9 5g,vivo s9 5g specifications,vivo s9 5g price,vivo s9e 5g,vivo s9e 5g price,vivo s9e 5g specifications,vivo

Unlike the S9, the Vivo S9e gets a single 32-megapixel selfie camera. On the rear side, it has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 120-degree ultrawide angle lens, and a 4CM macro camera. It packs a 4,100mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging technology.

Vivo S9 5G, S9e 5G: Price, availability

Vivo S9 5G is priced at CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 33,800) for the base variant and CNY 3,299 (around Rs 37,100) for the high-end variant. The handset will be available for purchase in China starting March 12. Meanwhile, the trimmed down Vivo S9e 5G cost CNY 2,399 (around Rs 27,000) and CNY 2,699 (approx Rs 30,400) for the beefed-up model. It will go on sale on March 27.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 4, 2021 12:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G review: A decent daily driver
Reviews
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G review: A decent daily driver
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G sale today at 12 PM: Price, specs, offers

News

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G sale today at 12 PM: Price, specs, offers

Microsoft Teams gets end-to-end encryption, channel-sharing and more

Apps

Microsoft Teams gets end-to-end encryption, channel-sharing and more

Redmi Note 10 series India launch today: How to watch live stream, expected features and more

News

Redmi Note 10 series India launch today: How to watch live stream, expected features and more

OnePlus 8T DxOMark score ranks its cameras on par with Google Pixel 4a

Mobiles

OnePlus 8T DxOMark score ranks its cameras on par with Google Pixel 4a

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Vivo S9 series with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, dual front camera launched

OnePlus Nord 2 details leak, to use flagship MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G sale today at 12 PM: Price, specs, offers

Microsoft Teams gets end-to-end encryption, channel-sharing and more

Redmi Note 10 series India launch today: How to watch live stream, expected features and more

Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 teaser reveals key specifications

Apple iPhone SE 2020 six months usage report: Is it worth it?

Twitter Spaces now on Android, here's how to use

Top 5 smartphones with 6000mAh battery and 128GB storage under Rs 12,000

The future of VR gaming is in India and even you can experience it

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 30 to Redmi Note 10: Top smartphone launches confirmed

News

Realme Narzo 30 to Redmi Note 10: Top smartphone launches confirmed
Vivo S9 with dual selfie camera likely to launch on March 3

Mobiles

Vivo S9 with dual selfie camera likely to launch on March 3
Vivo S9e expected launch date, price, specifications and more

News

Vivo S9e expected launch date, price, specifications and more

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi K40 सीरीज की जबरदस्त सेल, सिर्फ 5 मिनट में बिक गए 3 लाख स्मार्टफोन

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 सीरीज की लॉन्चिंग यहां देख सकते हैं Live, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

Realme Narzo 30 Pro की पहली सेल आज, सबसे सस्ते 5G स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा Discount

Redmi Note 10 Series कल भारत में होगी लॉन्च, जानें क्या होगा खास?

WhatsApp पर iOS और Android यूजर्स को मिलेंगे नए फीचर, iPad के लिए लॉन्च होगा अलग ऐप

Latest Videos

Top 5 smartphones with 6000mAh battery and 128GB storage under Rs 12,000

Features

Top 5 smartphones with 6000mAh battery and 128GB storage under Rs 12,000
Here's how VR is taking gaming in India to the next level

Features

Here's how VR is taking gaming in India to the next level
Weekly News Roundup: PUBG New State trailer, Realme 8 Series teased, Redmi K40 and more

News

Weekly News Roundup: PUBG New State trailer, Realme 8 Series teased, Redmi K40 and more
How can you see who viewed your Facebook profile?

Features

How can you see who viewed your Facebook profile?

News

Vivo S9 series with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, dual front camera launched
Mobiles
Vivo S9 series with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, dual front camera launched
OnePlus Nord 2 details leak, to use flagship MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord 2 details leak, to use flagship MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G sale today at 12 PM: Price, specs, offers

News

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G sale today at 12 PM: Price, specs, offers
Microsoft Teams gets end-to-end encryption, channel-sharing and more

Apps

Microsoft Teams gets end-to-end encryption, channel-sharing and more
Redmi Note 10 series India launch today: How to watch live stream, expected features and more

News

Redmi Note 10 series India launch today: How to watch live stream, expected features and more

new arrivals in india

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers