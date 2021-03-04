After weeks of teasing Vivo S9 series internals and design, the Chinese OEM has finally announced the new V-series smartphones. The Vivo S9 5G and Vivo S9e 5G have been launched in China for a price starting at CNY 2,399 (around Rs 27,000). Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Redmi Note 10, Vivo S9e, Realme GT: Top smartphone launches confirmed

The new Vivo S9 series looks identical to the Vivo S7 in terms of design. However, Vivo has made some internal upgrades to the new S-series. Here are all the details-

Vivo S9 5G: Specifications, features

First up, the vanilla Vivo S9 5G features a 6.44-inch AMOLED display. To note, the new Vivo S-series phone is the world's first to equip MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 1100 processor. The chipset uses a 4+4 configuration, the prime Cortex-A78 is clocked at 2.6GHz, while the latter at 2.0GHz. It is compatible with sub-6GHz networks and includes high fps power-saving and 5G 'UltraSave' power-saving enhancements.

Speaking of the Vivo S9 smartphone, the display comes with FHD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. The display has a TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort Certification, an SGS Seamless certification, and a 180 touch sampling rate as well. In terms of design, the smartphone appears to be a reprint version of the Vivo S7 with a straight edge frame and squared camera module.

As for the optics, the phone accommodates a triple camera array featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel lens meant for macro photography. The notch upfront houses a dual front-facing camera comprising of a 44-megapixel primary sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Two soft lights are embedded upfront for better shots in low-light.

In terms of memory configuration, Vivo S9 comes in two arrangements- 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 12GB RAM/256GB onboard storage. The new Vivo phone is claimed to feature an ultra-thin VC cooling plate that is 12.5 percent thinner than the standard cooling plate. The phone has a 4000mAh battery backup and includes 33W fast charging support. Vivo S9 runs OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 10. Other features include- in-display fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, 5G, and face unlock support.

Vivo S9e 5G: Specifications, features

The Vivo S9e 5G is a trimmed-down version of the variant S9 model. The screen size is the same as the standard version, but the latter gets an OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10 support. The phone is powered by a MediaTek 820 chipset and paired with two memory configurations – 8GB RAM/128GB or 8GB RAM/256GB internal storage.

Unlike the S9, the Vivo S9e gets a single 32-megapixel selfie camera. On the rear side, it has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 120-degree ultrawide angle lens, and a 4CM macro camera. It packs a 4,100mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging technology.

Vivo S9 5G, S9e 5G: Price, availability

Vivo S9 5G is priced at CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 33,800) for the base variant and CNY 3,299 (around Rs 37,100) for the high-end variant. The handset will be available for purchase in China starting March 12. Meanwhile, the trimmed down Vivo S9e 5G cost CNY 2,399 (around Rs 27,000) and CNY 2,699 (approx Rs 30,400) for the beefed-up model. It will go on sale on March 27.