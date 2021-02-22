Vivo is likely planning to introduce two new smartphones under its S-series next month. While previous leaks tipped a Vivo S9e model to be in the works, latest report now suggests that the vanilla Vivo S9 variant could launch in the first week of March. Also Read - Vivo S9e tipped to come with 4,100mAh battery, Dimensity 820 SoC: Leaked price, specs and more

A teaser video spotted by GizChina reveals that the Vivo S9 will be announced on March 3. The device will be showcased in the home turf, China. As translated by GizChina, the teaser video shows a tag line saying, “Very Night Soft Light Selfie,” which suggests that the Vivo S9 could be a selfie-camera-centric smartphone. In terms of specs, the upcoming Vivo S-series smartphone is expected to equip MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset that includes a 5G modem. Also Read - Vivo iQOO Neo 5 with Snapdragon 870 likely to debut in March

Vivo S9: Expected specifications

If reports are to be believed, Vivo S9 will be the first device to carry MediaTek’s new Dimensity mobile platform. Moving on, the new Vivo S-series smartphone could likely sport a 6.44-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, as per the TENAA listing. The device might offer a 44-megapixel camera setup upfront. At the back, Vivo S9 is said to house a 64-megapixel triple camera setup. Other rear camera configuration details are scarce as of now. Also Read - Vivo X50 Pro+ with 12GB RAM could arrive in India soon, possibly alongside X60 series

In terms of battery backup, the device will likely ship with a 4,000mAh battery and support 33W fast charging technology. It will run Android 11 based custom OriginOS UI. The upcoming smartphone is tipped to come with 12GB of RAM.

Vivo S9e: Expected specifications, price

The Chinese OEM is expected to launch another Vivo S-series smartphone, the Vivo S9e this month. The phone is rumoured to pack a 4,100mAh battery and feature MediaTek’s 820 SoC. Vivo S9e could feature a similar display size with 90Hz refresh rate as the Vivo S9 variant. The smartphone is expected to offer a 64-megapixel primary ultra-wide camera at the back and a 32-megapixel camera up front for selfies. In terms of memory configuration, the device is tipped to come in two configurations – 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB storage.

While the pricing details of the Vivo S9 are not known yet, reports speculate that the Vivo S9e could be priced at CNY 2,298 (roughly Rs 25,500) for the 8GB+128GB storage variant, and CNY 2,598 (roughly Rs 29,300) for the 8GB+256GB RAM model.