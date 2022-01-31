Vivo India has announced to launch Vivo T-series’ first model called Vivo T1 5G on February 9. Notably, Redmi India will also launch its Redmi Note 11S on the same day in India. Vivo T1 5G already debuted in China last year. As per the company microsite, the smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup. It will be available in a dark blue colour variant. Vivo India will reveal the key details of the smartphone in the coming days. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

According to Vivo, Vivo T1 5G will be “the fastest and the slimmest 5G smartphone in the sub 20K category”. The company states that all smartphones under Vivo T-Series will be manufactured at Vivo’s Greater Noida facility.

Vivo T1 5G expected specifications

As per the variant launched in China, the smartphone will feature a 6.67-inch Full LCD display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also come with support for HDR10. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. It might come with Snapdragon 778G chipset or Snapdragon 695 SoC. It might sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The China variant of the smartphone offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The India variants are expected to come with the same.

In terms of camera, Vivo T1 5G is likely to come with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, it might come with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

The smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. In China, the smartphone was launched in Electro-optic cyan and Dawn Black colour variants.