Vivo T1 5G has been officially announced in India via a virtual launch event earlier today. The smartphone starts at a price of Rs 15,990 and goes up to Rs 19,990.

The Vivo T1 5G was launched in China last year and the same model arrives in India. The newly launched Vivo device brings a host of special features such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 120hz screen refresh rate, 50-megapixel primary rear camera, and much more.

Vivo T1 5G price in India, availability

In India, the Vivo T1 5G comes in three models. The base model comes packed with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage at a price of Rs 15,990. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model has been unveiled at Rs 16,990 and Rs 19,990, respectively.

The smartphone comes in two colour options — Rainbow Fantasy and Starlight Black. All variants of the Vivo T1 5G will be available from February 14 on Flipkart and the company’s official website.

Vivo T1 5G specifications

The Vivo T1 5G comes packed with a 6.58-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with 1,080×2,408 pixels screen resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor with support for up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone comes with support for expandable storage up to 1TB. On the software front, the Vivo phone runs on Android 12 based on FunTouch OS 12.

On the camera front, the Vivo T1 5G includes a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, and two 2-megapixel secondary sensors with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the device includes a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

The Vivo T1 5G is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G support, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C, and USB OTG.